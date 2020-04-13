Grubhub Provides Business Update And Timing Of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement

CHICAGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced it will release first quarter 2020 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, followed by a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. CT.

The company also today provided a brief business update due to the extraordinary circumstances stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Update

During these unprecedented times, our priority is the health, safety and sustainability of our community – the drivers, restaurants and diners who make up our marketplace and our approximately 2,800 Grubhub employees. We have responded quickly to the crisis by launching a number of initiatives to support restaurants, drivers and diners; our focus is on driving as much business as we can to our restaurant partners while dining rooms remain closed. And we will continue to support the local communities and restaurants that are struggling during this uncertain and difficult period.

For the first quarter of 2020, we expect our revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be slightly above the midpoints of the guidance we issued on February 5, 2020. While the business was trending at or above the high end of our guidance range for the first 10 weeks of the quarter, like most businesses, we experienced a swift change in customer behavior in the middle of March when the pandemic took hold across the country.

Initially, we observed a decrease in orders across our entire business as the news upended typical routines and there was considerable uncertainty about what day-to-day life would be like. In particular, our corporate business, which accounted for a mid-single digit percentage of our orders in the fourth quarter, was dramatically impacted in mid-March as virtually all of our corporate clients shifted to work-from-home models.

In New York City our consumer business was affected more than in other metro areas due to the severity of the COVID-19 impact in that market. We believe this is due to a number of factors, including New York City residents choosing to temporarily leave the city and/or cooking at home more often, as well as more local restaurants deciding to pause operations because of the temporary drop in demand. As a result of all of these factors, our first quarter DAGs ended up flattish compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Exiting the first quarter and in the beginning of the second quarter, we have seen trends improve significantly – so far in April our overall year-over-year DAG growth has been approximately 10%. In markets less affected by the outbreak, diner ordering has returned to, and in many cases exceeded, our pre-COVID-19 expectations. We are also seeing record numbers of new diners and new restaurants on the platform. In markets more affected, New York in particular, we have seen a stabilization in consumer orders, and even some improvement from the low points observed in March, but New York orders remain below pre-COVID volumes. We will discuss these dynamics in more detail during earnings, but we believe what we are now observing on both the positive and negative side, including corporate, is ephemeral, and we expect to see a return to more typical behavior when the COVID-19 impact on daily life wanes.

In this difficult and uncertain environment, we believe Grubhub has a clear responsibility to help restaurants and all working individuals in our ecosystem. We further believe the absolute best way we can support our industry is by driving as much demand as possible to local restaurants, which in turn has significant downstream benefits for restaurant workers, restaurant suppliers, our drivers and countless others in the value chain.

While we are confident we could generate meaningful profits in the second quarter that would keep us comfortably on the previously announced path to deliver at least $100 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020, we are instead planning to reinvest most of the profits we expect to generate during the second quarter into programs that directly drive more business to our restaurant partners. We anticipate this enhanced support will take several forms, including numerous Grubhub-funded diner promotions, reduced or eliminated diner delivery fees, platform improvements and products and procedures to help keep drivers, diners and restaurant workers safe.