The gruesome birth of FBI profiling and the monster who terrorized a Western town

He hid in the night, waiting.

Then, after everyone had gone to bed, he would strike. He hauled a little girl out of her camping tent while her sister slept. Another time, he pulled a young woman out of her home.

Neither victim was ever seen again.

Not in one piece, anyway.

The grisly crimes paralyzed the tiny Western town. But they also proved a brand-new theory – that crazed killers might leave not just actual fingerprints at the scene, but psychological ones, too.

Ron Franscell’s “ShadowMan: An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling,” tells both stories. The more inspiring one is about the investigators who pioneered a new method of detection. The more horrifying one is about the madman who terrorized a tiny town for years.

Manhattan, Mont., was always a sleepy, little place. “More keggers than baptisms, more paperboys than parking spots, more steeples than stop signs,” Franscell writes. “Even its depravity was ordinary. Kids didn’t get away with much because everybody was watching and everybody knew every kid.”

At least, that’s what they told themselves.

Still, no one knew who had been snatching stray puppies and nailing them to telephone poles in the mid-’60s. Or who had grabbed a rifle and fatally shot 13-year-old Bernie Poelman as he stood on a country bridge in 1967. Or who crushed the skull of 11-year-old Michael Raney as he slept in his Boy Scout tent in 1968.

Then, just as suddenly, the violence stopped.

Until June 25, 1973, when it started again.

The first victim was Susie Jaeger. The 7-year-old had been camping with her parents in a nearby state park. When her big sister woke up, she found a hole neatly cut in their shared tent. Susie was gone. Assuming she had been kidnapped – a federal crime – local authorities called the FBI. The Bureau sent Agent Pete Dunbar, a cowboy lawman who knew the state and its people.

Everyone he spoke to had a different theory.

“College kids, fisherman, carpenters, cowhands, ex-husbands, current and former asylum patients, artists, traveling salesman – everybody had a sneaking suspicion about them,” Franscell writes. “For some, being odd was the surest sign of guilt.”

Suspects included David Meirhofer, a 24-year-old just back from Vietnam. People agreed he was a little peculiar, close-mouthed in a town where “everybody had something to say, even if it was nothing.” But his family was well-off, and the boy was a decorated Marine. Dunbar couldn’t see it.

The case went cold.

But the terror continued. Starting in September, the Jaeger family began receiving anonymous, taunting calls from someone who said he had Susie. “You like to know where she is?” he asked. “Well, you’re going to have to wait.” The FBI told the Jaegers to start recording the calls.

But soon, the Bureau was busy with another crime.

On Feb. 9, 1974, Sandy Smallegan, 19, went to a basketball game and stopped by Manhattan’s American Legion bar before walking back to her apartment. When she didn’t answer her phone the next morning, her folks used their spare key to let themselves in.

Empty.

Authorities found her car a week later, at a deserted ranch. They also found a hacksaw and a barrel full of charred remains. The FBI was called in, and crews worked for days, sifting through ashes and odd, half-burned lumps of fat. They found over 1,200 bone shards.

Curious locals offering to help, included Meirhofer. He was the quiet, polite young man Dunbar briefly investigated during the Jaeger case. Meirhofer was told it was an active crime scene, and he should go home.

Soon, preliminary reports from the crime lab identified the bones as human, from a little girl and a young woman.

Dunbar had at least five suspects, and each one sounded likely: Smallegan’s ex-husband and her recent boyfriend. There was a child molester out on parole, and another ex-con, a convicted rapist. But there wasn’t any hard evidence.

Half-heartedly, Dunbar decided to question Meirhofer again. When Dunbar met him at his shop, the self-employed handyman was unflustered. He even agreed to take a polygraph test. He passed handily— another dead end.

Feeling burned out, Dunbar decided to take a break and maybe enroll in some of those refresher courses his bosses were always urging him to take. At the FBI’s Training Academy in Virginia, he met two instructors — former field agent Patrick Mullany and ex-cop Howard Tenen — researching abnormal psychology.

They were convinced all crazed killers weren’t alike.

“A true psychopath could commit any crime at any time and possessed a bottomless appetite for violence,” Franscell writes. “A paranoiac tended to act alone and had an assassin’s bent; manic-depressives gravitated toward murder-suicides; simple schizophrenics were inclined to linger with their corpses.”

Study the murder, Mullany and Tenen taught, and you could begin to see the murderer.

Dunbar was fascinated by their theories and, after returning home to Montana, sent them crime-scene photographs, interview transcripts, and notes on the two murders. He begged Mullany and Tenen for help. Although the FBI hadn’t endorsed profiling yet, the two decided to give it a try.

Slowly, they drew up a psychological portrait. A white male in his twenties. Local. Moderately intelligent. Pleasant but distant. Probably self-employed. Military experience.

In other words, they told Dunbar – David Meirhofer.

Dunbar didn’t buy it. He had interviewed Meirhofer several times over the course of two separate investigations. He had even persuaded Meirhofer to be questioned under “truth serum.” He passed that test, too.

Meanwhile, a madman roamed free and continued to harass the Jaegers.

But the FBI now had recordings, and the voice matched Meirhofer’s. He was arrested and taken to jail. Then the cops, warrant in hand, and Meirhofer’s attorney by their side, entered the suspect’s home. After they opened the well-stocked freezer, they called over the lawyer.

He threw up when they showed him the severed hand.

To avoid the death penalty, Meirhofer finally agreed to tell the FBI everything – even about the murders where he wasn’t a suspect. Like that boy he shot on the bridge. Or the Boy Scout he bludgeoned. Of course, he killed Susie and Sandy, too. He said he butchered them at the ranch. And, he simply couldn’t resist taking some parts home.

Later, Meirhofer’s neighbors would recall those casseroles he always brought to potlucks — and feel a little sick.

Forty minutes later, Meirhofer was returned to his cell. Although Dunbar still had many questions about other unsolved crimes, they remained unanswered. Meirhofer had bargained his way out of a date with Montana’s hangman, but he had already made a personal appointment with death.

Fashioning a noose out of a torn towel, he hung himself that night.

Later, other aspects about Meirhofer’s unhappy childhood and troubled adolescence came to light. Old-timers who remembered those poor tortured animals – and how all the horrors in town had stopped once Meirhofer went off to Vietnam and resumed when he returned – realized they had never known him at all.

It turned out, only two people ever really had.

And they were two strangers a continent away in Virginia, reading transcripts, analyzing photos, and drawing a profile of a psycho killer they would never meet.