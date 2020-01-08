Gruesome details emerge in death of missing Michigan man Kevin Bacon

Mark Latunski booking photo. Latunski was arrested for open murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon on Dec. 28, 2019.

DETROIT, Mich. — A Michigan man has been arraigned in the murder and mutilation of a 25-year-old man who was found dead Dec. 28.

Kevin Bacon's body was found in Mark Latunski's home in Bennington Township, a half hour west of Flint, hanging naked from the ceiling, according to WILX News 10.

Latunski, 50, was arraigned Dec. 30 on one count of open murder and one count of disinterment/mutilation of a dead body, according to 66th District Court documents.

He admitted killing Bacon, of Swartz Creek, by stabbing him with a knife in the back one time then slitting his throat, according to WILX. Authorities say Latunski told them that he hung Bacon from the ceiling's rafters by tying a rope around his ankles.

Kevin Bacon was found murdered on Dec 28.

Latunski also allegedly admitted to eating part of Bacon's body.

On the day of his arraignment, Latunski did not appear in court. Instead, he was arraigned on video, MLive reported.

WILX reported that the man on the video said he was not Mark Latunski. He said his name was “Edgar Thomas Hill" and that Mark Latunksi was his nephew.

District Court Judge Ward L. Clarkson ignored his response and continued the arraignment. He ordered Latunski held without bond.

Home of Mark Latunski where Kevin Bacon was found murdered on Dec 28.

"The police have definitely identified who he is. They've dealt with him in the past, and this is the same person they arrested on site and he has not left their custody at all," Bacon's father, Karl Bacon, told WILX.

Latunski was appointed a public defender.

A probable cause hearing is set for Wednesday at 8:15 a.m., followed by a pretrial hearing on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

Bacon's roommate, Michelle Myers, told police that Bacon went to meet Latunski on Dec. 24 after connecting with him on Grindr, a dating app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. His family reported him missing Dec. 25.

This is not the first time Latunski has had a run-in with law enforcement.

Latunski's neighbor Michael Parks told WILX that he has seen odd behavior before.

Police responded to an incident Nov. 25 in which a 29-year-old man wearing nothing but a leather kilt and blood on his face ran from Latunski's home. However, the man didn't want to press charges.

According to court documents, Latunski was charged in 2013 with custodial kidnapping.

However, those charges were dismissed after several competency hearings, according to WLIX.

Latunski’s estranged husband, Jamie Arnold, spoke out after he found out about Bacon's death. He told WJRT that he became a target on social media after the incident even though he left Latunski months ago. Arnold was accused of being an accomplice.