Gruesome discovery in toolbox on side of road prompts investigation, Georgia cops say

The body of a 40-year-old father wrapped up and inside a toolbox was found along a rural road in Georgia, police said.

The discovery prompted an investigation and the Polk County Police Department called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance.

The body was found by Public Works Department employees on March 15 along Esom Hill Road near Prior Station Road near Cedartown, The Polk County Standard Journal reported.

When one of the workers opened the toolbox, he told FOX5 that they thought they were staring at a mannequin, until they looked closer. The crew called 911 around 9:40 a.m., according to the news outlet.

The body was inside a truck bed toolbox, according to Polk Today.

Residents told media outlets that nothing was out of the ordinary until the toolbox showed up.

“We drove down the road on the golf cart Saturday and we didn’t see anything, no cans no nothing, they come by yesterday and seen it sitting on the side of the road,” Crick Fincher, a neighbor who lives nearby where the body was found, told FOX 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Police Department and speak with Sgt. Raybun at 770-748-7331.

McClatchy News reached out to Polk County police for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

William’s is survived by five children, according to his obituary.

Cedartown is about 180 miles northwest of Atlanta.

