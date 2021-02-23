'Gruesome scene' in Ambridge home where police say mother shot, killed 2 children

Feb. 23—Police in Beaver County described a "gruesome scene" at an Ambridge home where they said a woman shot and killed her two children Monday afternoon before unloading the gun, placing it on her dining room table and calling police to tell them what she'd done.

Krisinda Ann Bright, 48, called police just after 1:30 p.m. and told the dispatcher she'd shot and killed her children, according to a criminal complaint filed against her.

Authorities identified the children as Jasmin Cannady, 22, and 16-year-old Kiara Bright, who went by Jeffrey Bright.

When Ambridge officers arrived at the two-story brick home on Maplewood Avenue, the complaint said Bright was waiting for them on the front porch with dried blood on her hands, arms and clothing.

Patrolman Michael McQuaide wrote that he asked Bright if she was bleeding. She told him the blood was from her children, the complaint said.

Bright told police that she shot Cannady while she was lying in bed, according to the complaint. She went downstairs, pointed the gun at the younger child and pulled the trigger, but it didn't fire, the complaint said.

Bright said the teenager told her, "Please don't shoot, I'm gonna call the police," police wrote. They said Bright told them that she fixed the gun and shot the child in the face. The teen was still alive, so Bright said she fired again "because she didn't want (the child) to suffer," the complaint said.

Interim Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca said the home "was a gruesome scene." He said officers had "no issue" taking Bright into custody. Court records show she is being held without bail on two counts of homicide.

The teenager was a student at Ambridge Area High School.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students," Superintendent Joseph Pasquerilla wrote in a letter to parents.

Pasquerilla wrote that the district's crisis intervention team and counselors are available for students or parents.

