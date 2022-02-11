Gruesome shootings this year shock Sarasota leaders

The drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead Sunday has shocked the Sarasota community, and leaders are speaking out against the unusual surge of carnage.

Four gun-related homicides have made headlines in Sarasota this year, an abnormal amount for the city, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Sarasota is not known for violent gun crime, and local community leaders are concerned.

“It's shocking because that's not a daily thing, it's not a yearly thing. That doesn't happen,” said Walter Gilbert, senior diversity and inclusion director at Selby Gardens and former Sarasota NAACP president. “It can happen in any community, but it happened here. It's an eye-opening situation for the community.”

None of the four Sarasota homicides this year have been related. Each incident followed altercations, and officials said the seeming randomness of the cases makes it difficult to address the spike in gun violence.

“It's very disturbing and unfortunate,” said Sarasota Vice Mayor Kyle Battie, who represents District 1, which encompasses parts of downtown Sarasota and the historically Black community of Newtown. “We are trying to do our best to get some type of grasp and handle of the situation.”

SPD uses intelligence led-policing strategies to quell crime in high crime areas. Following the homicide on Sunday, SPD announced on social media that it would be increasing its police presence throughout the city.

“Residents and visitors can expect to see an increase of officers throughout the city of Sarasota where data shows a high rate of crime happening,” SPD spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said.

Four killings in just weeks

Less than two hours past New Year's Eve, 37-year-old Latoya Johnson of Sarasota opened fire inside Patellini's Pizza on Main Street and claimed the life of a 39-year-old man following an altercation that lasted 37 seconds.

A fatal shooting occurred in downtown Sarasota on New Year's Day just before 1:45 a.m.

Just five days later, Johnny D. Evans, 22, of Sarasota, allegedly shot and killed a man outside of Moore's Grocery on Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Newtown, according to police. A second suspect was arrested on charges related to withholding information from law enforcement and driving Evans out of the state.

Officials are still searching for Evans, and ask those with information about his whereabouts to call detectives at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

A third slaughter took place just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 29 inside a business at the 3000 block of N. Washington Blvd, just outside the Newtown community boundaries.

The fourth incident involved the youngest victims and suspects, and it struck a chord with Sarasota community leaders who spoke to the Herald-Tribune this week, particularly those in Newtown.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a 16-year-old female from Tampa and a 16-year-old male from Bradenton opened fire into a crowd of nine children and teenagers walking down the street on the 2200 block of Palmadelia Avenue. The suspects were shooting from a gold-colored sedan with an automatic rifle and a handgun following an altercation, according to police reports.

Both face charges of homicide and attempted homicide. The Herald-Tribune is not naming the suspects because of their age.

Bystanders render aid to a shooting victim on Palmadelia Ave. in Sarasota on Feb. 6, 2022.

The drive-by shooting killed a 17-year-old boy and injured a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the hand and a 9-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder. The other six kids, who are between the ages of 7 and 17, escaped unharmed.

“When you are talking about a drive-by shooting, that's a planned act,” Battie said. “Then you have like a spur of the moment incident that's very impulsive, like the gentleman at Morris Grocery Store or what happened on New Year's Eve. That just changed families' lives forever in the spur of the moment, without giving any thought to consequences or what's going to happen after you pull that trigger.”

Newtown Community Reacts

All four homicides this year took place within the core of the city, with two of the incident inside the Newtown community and the others relatively nearby.

Lifelong Newtown resident Jetson Grimes said he hates that these seemingly random acts of violence could tarnish the reputation of local residents, many of whom have lived in the community for generations. He has owned a hair salon there for 41 years and operates the Greater Newtown Historical Gallery.

“I just hate to see some individual come from out of town and give this community a black eye,” Grimes said, noting the suspect from Tampa. “It's nothing like that in my community. The people are very conscious of caring about each other and working together.”

“We are a very tight-knit community,” Grimes said. “We get a lot of attention when something like that happens to our community, and it kind of blows it out of proportion, and that's a little unfair.”

Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting on the 2200 block of Palmadelia Avenue.

Gilbert, the former NAACP president, said things have changed since the days when he was a kid living in the community and that today more people resort to violence during altercations.

“Newtown is far from a dangerous community,” Gilbert said. “Newtown is full of grandmothers and grandfathers and young families that are just trying to get started and make it.”

He said crime in the area continues to evolve as the city population grows.

“Sarasota used to be a little sleepy community, but now it's a medium-sized city, and with that, comes medium-sized city problems,” Gilbert said. “We all have to put our heads together, make sure these kids are going to school, have wholesome activities to take up their time, and teach them another way.”

Battie said not much can be done to eliminate gun violence altogether, but that he and other community leaders are looking for ways to quell the situation.

“It starts with us, and we need to set better examples for our youth,” Battie said. “If we can show that we believe and that we know there is more to them than what they think, we might be able to reach them and reach their heart and show them that there is more to life than taking a life.”

