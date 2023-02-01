Gruesome stabbing in Nassau County leaves man in critical condition, 2 under arrest, NCSO says

On Jan. 8, 2023, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was called out to 44125 Caulkins Dr. in Callahan regarding an attempted murder by stabbing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Once deputies arrived on scene, a victim was found to be suffering from stab wounds to his lower stomach. Officers described a gruesome scene as the victim was suffering major intestinal injuries. There were blood trails all over the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Kelly Anderson, a witness to the crime, was the 9-1-1 caller and described what took place to deputies.

She explained that her boyfriend, Eric Kiesow, had just gotten out of the shower when there was a knock at the front door. Kiesow opened the door and two suspects forced themselves into the home.

A fight broke out which then spilled out to the front porch. Kiesow tripped over a blanket that was around him, causing him to fall to the ground. It was at this time that one of the suspects, Gabreon Brown, grabbed a knife and began stabbing Kiesow multiple times.

The victim screamed, “he’s stabbing me, Kelly,” and “call 9-1-1.”

In that 9-1-1 call, deputies learned that the NCSO dispatcher asked the victim, “who stabbed you,” and the victim responded, “his name is Gabe.” The victim also told the dispatcher that the suspects “just drove out of the neighborhood” and that the car was “red.”

The dispatcher also asked Kiesow “where would they have gone from there,” and Anderson could be heard saying, “probably Somer’s (Edwards) house.”

Read: SJSO deputy arrested following investigation into child sexual abuse material, authorities say

The police report says that Anderson could hear Somer Edwards, the third suspect, yelling from the vehicle in the driveway. She said that Brown and the unidentified second suspect entered the vehicle and sped away.

According to Anderson, she and the suspect, Edwards, have been friends for over 10 years. But she said that back in December of 2022, Edwards “went crazy” and accused her of owing money. Anderson said that Edwards began throwing milkshakes in her vehicle and attempted to rip her radio out the dashboard. Brown was also in the car on that day. Anderson said she was threatened by Brown, the suspect accused of stabbing her boyfriend, and that he would “blow her brains out” with an “AK-47.”

Story continues

On the night of the stabbing, Kiesow was rushed to UF Health Downtown where he was said to be in critical condition. He underwent multiple surgeries and was intubated for some time.

A nurse who spoke with detectives said that Kiesow had half of his small intestines removed. However, he was able to provide detectives with some important information.

Read: Arrest made in Longbranch neighborhood deadly double stabbing

On Jan. 11, Kiesow was able to provide an explanation of what occurred the night of the crime. It was consistent with the story his girlfriend, Anderson, provided.

On that same day, Judge Daniel signed an arrest warrant for Brown for attempted murder in the first degree and armed burglary with assault or battery. Brown was arrested the following day and Edwards was also located and questioned.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The second suspect was identified as Jason Wood in a photo lineup. Detectives were also able to get confirmation from the victim who also identified Wood as the other suspect who participated in the crime.

NCSO has said that there is probable cause to believe Wood committed the offenses of attempted murder in the first degree and armed burglary with assault or battery.

Jason Wood mugshot.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories