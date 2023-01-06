Grumet: Abbott talks only of gangs, not guns, after latest Uvalde shooting

Just three hours after gunfire once again pierced the bodies of young people in Uvalde — before we knew the age of the three victims and the severity of their injuries, before we knew who fired a gun and how that weapon reached their hands, before we knew what exactly prompted the spray of bullets at a park where kids were playing and families were picnicking at 5:30 p.m. Thursday — Gov. Greg Abbott wanted to make sure everyone knew one thing.

This was all about gangs.

“I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening,” Abbott said in a statement Thursday night, vowing to launch anti-gang efforts and patrol gang hot spots because gang violence cannot be tolerated.

Indeed, the word “gang” appeared once in the headline and seven times in the body of Abbott’s press release.

“Shooting” appeared twice.

No mention of the words “gun” or “firearm.”

Let’s set aside Abbott’s tone of certitude at a time when the Texas Department of Public Safety was carefully calling the shooting at Uvalde's Memorial Park a “suspected gang related shooting” (emphasis mine) and noting that information was “preliminary.” (I mean, it’s not like officials have ever been wrong in their early reports about a shooting.)

Let’s talk about the implications of Abbott aggressively spinning the latest Uvalde shooting as “gang violence.” Without making the slightest acknowledgment that the incident Thursday rattled a town still reeling from the horrific school shooting in May at Robb Elementary, Abbott did everything in his power to separate the two.

“Gang violence” defines the danger without any discussion of guns, which is of course how Abbott wants to compartmentalize the issue.

“Gang violence” suggests actions by lawless people who will get weapons anyway, so why bother passing more laws?

“Gang violence” conjures images of people of color, signaling to Abbott’s majority-white base that this shooting is someone else’s problem.

“He’s trying to scare Texans and place them against one another in terms of the racial divide, which is really sad,” said Rodolfo Rosales Jr., the Texas director for the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC.

“He’s playing with semantics,” Rosales continued. “He’s trying to pull it back and say, ‘It’s gangs,’ when in reality, the fact these gangs in little old Uvalde have access to guns is what’s irresponsible.”

Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The shooting Thursday could very well involve gangs, but that shouldn’t mean we simply step up patrols, adding to the intense policing of a community where the schools are now surrounded by 8-foot-high fencing and monitored by state troopers. If people who should not have guns are nonetheless getting them, what can our state do about that?

Texas could close the so-called gun show loophole and require background checks for private gun sales, something Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick briefly supported in 2019 before retreating on the issue.

Texas could crack down on “straw purchases” by making it a crime for someone to sell or transfer a firearm to a person they know or suspect is not allowed to buy a gun. (Congress recently beefed up federal law on this front.) Investigators could shut down and prosecute straw purchasers by tracking down the sources of guns used in crimes.

Beyond that, Texas lawmakers could revive the common-sense requirement that people carrying a gun in public must first undergo training and a background check to get a license to carry. The Republican-led Legislature dissolved the permit requirement last year over the objections of police chiefs who said permitless carry would make officers’ jobs harder and communities less safe.

Public safety advocates also point to the need to address community violence in a more comprehensive way, by looking to improve access to health care, education and economic opportunity.

Nicole Golden, executive director of Texas Gun Sense, said some other states have successful community violence intervention programs, which can include outreach efforts by trained educators who have experienced violence and can help steer others toward a better path. She and other advocates urged the Legislature last year to put funds toward such programming. Lawmakers declined to do so.

“It’s a concern when we hear this minimizing language, that it’s just gang violence,” Golden told me Friday. “These are the kind of shootings that often go unnoticed on a daily basis by our national media. They don’t grab those national headlines. But they deserve our attention and support in targeted ways, especially when we know there are these proven strategies that work.”

Texans in general — and the anguished residents of Uvalde in particular — deserve a full and fair-minded discussion about options to make communities safer. Instead, we have a governor who says the problem is gangs, not guns; the solution is more police, not better policies.

We'll just ignore the fact that firearm-related injuries are the leading cause of death for kids in America.

Nothing to see here.

Grumet is the Statesman’s Metro columnist. Her column, ATX in Context, contains her opinions. Share yours via email at bgrumet@statesman.com or via Twitter at @bgrumet. Find her previous work at statesman.com/news/columns.

