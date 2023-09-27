Grumet: Board denies parole for Jennifer Crecente's killer, but a mother's pain remains

Editor’s note: This article describes abusive dating relationships and the violent murder of a high school student. Call the National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline at 866-331-9474, text “LOVEIS” to 22522 or visit loveisrespect.org for immediate, confidential assistance.

For much of this year, Elizabeth Crecente was stuck in a loop of racing and waiting. She awoke each morning with a burning feeling in her chest, knowing her daughter’s killer was coming up for parole, knowing the review could start anytime between April and August, knowing she had work to do, even as so much was out of her hands.

Then last Thursday, the day after Crecente finally made her case to a member of the parole board, the email hit her inbox: “The offender was denied parole.”

On Friday, Crecente told me, “I woke up happy for the first time in a long time.”

Justin Crabbe, now 35, is halfway through a 35-year prison sentence for the 2006 murder of ex-girlfriend Jennifer Crecente in a case that drew renewed attention to teen dating violence. Jennifer, 18, was shot in the back of her head in the woods near her Southwest Austin home just three months before she would have graduated from Bowie High School.

Part 1: These woods were a crime scene. A mother's love transformed it into Jennifer's Garden.

Forensic evidence, the sawed-off shotgun left at the scene and Crabbe’s own confession tied him to the murder. But the unspoken motive still haunts Crecente.

Crabbe "never said why he killed Jennifer or gave a description of what happened,” Crecente said in her prepared remarks to the parole board. “So, I have a variety of scenes that play in my head as to what could have happened and how Jennifer must have felt.”

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles cited several factors in denying parole: Crabbe’s criminal history and previous violations of supervised release. His prior drug use. The brutal nature of the crime, indicating “the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

The board also set the longest period possible — five years — for Crabbe’s next parole review.

Crabbe declined to answer questions about the murder while under parole review. Instead, he described his efforts to improve himself, including earning a GED diploma, obtaining welding certifications, earning a bachelor’s degree, pursuing his master’s and participating in rehabilitation programs for offenders.

Crecente was grateful for the parole board’s decision and the support of advocates who stood with her. Still, the process reopened old wounds.

She spent hours reviewing the case file and Jennifer’s own writings to craft her plea to the parole board. The memories flooded back, reigniting her anger and post-traumatic stress. And new information came to light.

Jennifer’s family had long wondered why prosecutors never compelled Crabbe to testify against the man who allegedly provided the gun and ammunition, allowing the case against that co-defendant to collapse. I found court records showing such testimony was never required as part of Crabbe’s plea deal, contrary to what Jennifer’s parents say they were told by prosecutors 16 years ago.

“You think, in the beginning, there is a shelf life to this trauma,” Elizabeth Crecente told me. “But there isn’t.”

Using tragedy to help others

Jennifer’s father, Drew Crecente, was also deeply troubled by the revelations about Crabbe’s 2007 plea deal. But he took comfort in the parole board’s decision to keep Crabbe locked up.

“This brings us a glimmer of closure and justice amid our ongoing grief and frustration,” said Drew Crecente, who lives in Atlanta and spent summers and holidays with Jennifer. “This correct decision helps to reestablish some faith in the legal system and provides some solace in knowing the community will be safer with the perpetrator remaining behind bars."

After losing their daughter, both parents founded nonprofits and launched into advocacy work.

In 2007, the Legislature passed Jennifer’s Law, which Drew Crecente championed, to allow high schools to award a posthumous diploma if a student died during their senior year and had been on track to graduate.

That same year, Elizabeth Crecente successfully lobbied with Carolyn White-Mosley — whose daughter Ortralla Mosley was killed in 2003 by her ex-boyfriend on the campus of then-Reagan High School (now Northeast Early College High School) — for a law requiring school districts to develop policies for addressing teen dating violence.

Drew Crecente’s nonprofit, Jennifer Ann’s Group, offers prize money for the creation of free video games that encourage respectful relationships, resilience and critical thinking.

Meanwhile, through her nonprofit Jennifer’s Hope, Elizabeth Crecente speaks to parents, teens, law enforcement and victims’ advocates about teen dating violence. When she shares Jennifer’s story with youth on probation in Williamson County, she shows them a picture of a lightning strike — signifying the sudden, decisive loss of her daughter.

“I didn't know it was a lightning storm that would strike every corner of my life,” Elizabeth Crecente said.

Celebrating Jennifer’s life

Finding peace has meant celebrating Jennifer’s life, not dwelling on her death.

You can see it in Elizabeth Crecente's home, where the walls contain smiling photos, stacks of scrapbooks and a framed copy of Jennifer’s life plan (“2050: Quit gum”; “2052: Get dentures”; “2060: Retire”).

You can see it in Jennifer’s Garden, where Elizabeth Crecente and others transformed the woods where Jennifer died into a bright oasis filled with flowers, windchimes and garden gnomes.

You can see it on the cover of the binder of information that Elizabeth Crecente gave to the parole board, featuring a collage of Jennifer’s milestones. Getting karate belts. Celebrating birthdays. Flashing her mischievous grin or belting out her giant laugh.

“Jennifer deserves to be honored and loved,” Elizabeth Crecente said in her prepared remarks to the parole board member. “She was smart, intelligent, beautiful, wickedly witty, quirky, tortured and imperfect. All of the things that made her so unique are what mattered, and they still do.”

But because the parole board is tasked with the demands of justice, not the preservation of memory, Elizabeth Crecente asked them to look at one more thing from their own files:

The crime scene photos from the murder.

Jennifer used to tell her mother, “I love you more than dirt.” It meant affection of the highest order. After all, what else on this planet is more abundant than earth?

Now Elizabeth Crecente lives with a heartache just as vast. She misses Jennifer deeply. More than dirt.

Grumet is the Statesman’s Metro columnist. Her column, ATX in Context, contains her opinions. Share yours via email at bgrumet@statesman.com or via Twitter at @bgrumet. Find her previous work at statesman.com/news/columns.

Warning signs of dating abuse

Dating abuse is a pattern of coercive, intimidating or manipulative behaviors used to exert power and control over a partner. Such behaviors by an abusive person might include:

Checking your phone, email or social media accounts without your permission.

Putting you down frequently, especially in front of others.

Isolating you from friends or family — physically, financially or emotionally.

Extreme jealousy or insecurity.

Explosive outbursts, temper or mood swings.

Any form of physical harm.

Possessiveness or controlling behavior.

Pressuring or forcing you to have sex.

For support, call the National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline at 1-866-331-9474, text “LOVEIS” to 22522 or visit loveisrespect.org.

SAFE offers Expect Respect support groups in some middle and high schools to help young people who have been exposed to violence in the community, at home or in peer relationships. All services are free, confidential and provided at school during the day. To learn more or to talk to someone about teen dating violence, email expectrespect@safeaustin.org or contact the 24-hour SAFEline at 512-267-7233; text 737-888-7233; or chat at safeaustin.org/chat.

Visit jennifershope.org for information about Jennifer's Hope, the nonprofit founded by Elizabeth Crecente to prevent teen dating violence.

Visit jenniferann.org to learn more about Jennifer Ann's Group, the nonprofit founded by Drew Crecente to promote healthy relationships through educational video games. Check out the free video games at https://jag.itch.io.

Source: Love is Respect, a project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline

About the series

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied early release for Justin Crabbe, who killed 18-year-old Jennifer Crecente in a 2006 crime that drew renewed attention to teen dating violence. As that case was under review last month, the Statesman featured three facets of the story.

Part 1: The Garden. A mother’s love turned a crime scene into Jennifer’s Garden. Now Elizabeth Crecente is fighting the killer’s request for parole.

Part 2: The Journals. In private writings never meant for the world, Jennifer Crecente struggled with abuse and dreamed of a brighter future.

Part 3: The Promise. When he took his 35-year plea deal, Justin Crabbe agreed to testify against an alleged accomplice. But the case fell apart when Crabbe withdrew his help.

