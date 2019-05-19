On Friday, the world was mourning an Internet legend.

Grumpy Cat, the feline whose dour expression launched countless memes, died Tuesday of complications related to a urinary tract infection, said the cat's publicist. She was 7 years old.

Grumpy, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, rose to internet glory in 2012 after the brother of owner Tabatha Bundesen posted an image of the cat on Reddit.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough," read a statement posted to Twitter from the cat's family.

More: Grumpy Cat, beloved meme star, dies at age 7: 'Some days are grumpier than others'

More: Even Grumpy Cat can't help but smile about new book, film

The news has sent all corners of the internet into mourning, with fans sharing some of their favorite memes, as well as new ones created in honor of her passing. These were some of the best:

Grumpy cat now as we speak pic.twitter.com/hRkoJYZH1G — Ahmad Safar (@AhmadSafarAway) May 17, 2019

rest in peace, grumpy cat. you shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mwk17hukAR — anj, and a flower (@xiumincats) May 17, 2019

The meme. The legend.



RIP Grumpy Cat. Some of our favourites. 💗 pic.twitter.com/ENW7ywRKB0



— re:act (@_reactmarketing) May 17, 2019

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grumpy Cat lives forever on the internet. These were some of her best memes