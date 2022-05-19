Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Wild female chimpanzee producing a vocalization in the Tai National Park in Ivory Coast
Will Dunham
·3 min read

By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Scientists exploring the evolutionary origin of language have detected a vocal communication system among wild chimpanzees more complex and structured than previously known, with a dozen call types combined into hundreds of different sequences.

The researchers made more than 4,800 recordings of vocalizations produced by members of three groups of chimpanzees inhabiting Ivory Coast's Taï National Park, one of the last major remnants of old-growth tropical forest in West Africa and home to a rich array of plants and animals.

Chimpanzees, which along with their cousins the bonobos are the closest living genetic relatives to people, are intelligent and highly social apes that make and utilize tools and can be taught some basic human signing from sign language. Scientists have long known that chimpanzees use various vocalizations in the wild, but the new study offered a comprehensive examination of this intra-species communication.

"It is not a language but it is amongst the most complex forms of communication described in a non-human animal," said behavioral ecologist Cédric Girard-Buttoz of French research agency CNRS's Institute for Cognitive Science and lead author of the study published this week in the journal Communications Biology https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-022-03350-8.

The call types included a grunt, a panted grunt, a hoo sound, a pant hoot, a bark sound, a panted bark, a pant, a scream, a panted scream, a whimper, a panted roar and the non-vocal lip smack and raspberry sounds. The researchers determined that these call types were used in 390 different sequences.

The order in which the chimpanzees produced the calls appeared to follow rules and structure, though the study did not include conclusions about any potential meanings.

"The key finding is the ability of a primate other than humans to produce several structured vocal sequences and to recombine small sequences with two calls into longer sequences by adding calls to it. It is important because it shows the premise of structured communication which could have been the foundation of the evolution towards syntax in our language," Girard-Buttoz said.

Syntax refers to the arrangement of words and phrases to construct understandable sentences.

"One of the most common sequences is the well-described 'pant hoot' sequence either as 'hoo' plus 'pant hoot' or 'hoo' plus 'pant hoot' plus 'pant scream' or 'pant bark.' But other sequences are also frequent like 'hoo' plus 'pant grunt' or 'grunt' plus 'pant grunt.' In general 'pant grunt' and 'pant hoot' are the most common calls used in these sequences," Girard-Buttoz said.

The researchers want to learn whether the various sequences communicate a wider range of meanings in the complex social environment of the chimpanzees. They have suspicions about the potential meanings of certain vocalizations.

"We need to explore in detail the contexts of emission of these vocalizations to see if it shifts between single calls and sequences," Girard-Buttoz said. "Then we need to conduct playback experiments to see if the suspected meaning matches with the behavioral reaction of chimpanzees when they hear the call."

The researchers are not certain whether chimpanzee vocal communication may be similar to the beginnings of language in the human evolutionary lineage. Humans and chimpanzees share a common ancestor but split into separate lineages perhaps 7 million years ago.

"Protolanguage was probably in between what chimpanzees do and what humans do," Girard-Buttoz said.

(Reporting by Will Dunham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Fox’s Flower Child restaurant brand expands to Chandler

    Flower Child, which is the fast casual healthy food restaurant from Fox Restaurant Concepts, will be opening in a 4,000-square-foot corner space at a major Chandler shopping center.

  • 'We don't feel safe': Many Black Americans experiencing grief, trauma after Buffalo shooting

    The targeting of a Black community by a white shooter who allegedly espoused racist ideology is the latest violent attack on Black people.

  • What’s at stake in the midterm elections? Yahoo News Explains

    While some people are still arguing over the 2020 election, make way, because the 2022 midterms are already here — and the stakes couldn’t be higher. With control of both houses of Congress hanging in the balance, Yahoo News explains what you need to know as we head towards Election Day in November.

  • J.D. Power ranked airlines across 3 fare classes according to its annual customer satisfaction survey — see the results

    While JetBlue may be The Wall Street Journal's lowest ranking airline, it's the top pick among customers, according to a new study.

  • Palo Alto Networks stock rockets more than 10% as cybersecurity company hikes annual guidance a third time

    Palo Alto Networks shares rallied after hours Tuesday after the cybersecurity company hiked its full-year guidance for a third time in a row.

  • Are high gas prices Joe Biden’s fault? These experts weigh in on a president’s impact

    While U.S. presidents don’t directly impact gas prices, political and economic experts said they do have some indirect influence on the market.

  • Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating, and scientists finally know why

    Nature is made up of some amazing and intriguing creatures. Perhaps one of the most intriguing is the octopus. Some even believe they could be aliens. One mystery that has long evaded scientists is the octopus’s self-destruction after mating. For years, scientists have wondered why octopuses torture themselves after mating. Now, after all this time, … The post Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating, and scientists finally know why appeared first on BGR.

  • Watch NASA launch Boeing’s Starliner space taxi on second test mission aiming for space station

    Two and a half years after an initial orbital flight test fell short, Boeing will try, try again to put its CST-100 Starliner space capsule through an uncrewed trip to the International Space Station and back. If the test is successful, starting with today’s 6:54 p.m. ET (3:54 p.m. PT) launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket, that could open the way for Starliner’s first crewed flight later this year. NASA will stream video coverage

  • Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

    The rock fragments are likely from a parent body that existed when our solar system was first created over one billion years ago.

  • Third launch attempt for Boeing's beleaguered Starliner spacecraft

    American aerospace giant Boeing is making a third attempt to reach the International Space Station Thursday in a critical uncrewed test flight for its Starliner capsule, which has been beset by numerous failures and false starts.

  • Boeing Is Launching Its Reusable Space Capsule. What to Know About Starliner.

    Boeing is about to test its reusable space capsule dubbed Starliner. It’s a chance for the company to generate some positive feedback from investors and industry watchers. As always with space launches, that timeline is weather permitting.

  • A bizarre mystery surrounding NASA Voyager 1 probe is being investigated

    NASA is investigating an issue with Voyager 1’s telemetry data. The space agency shared news of the investigation this week. NASA says that Voyager 1 continues to return science data and is otherwise operating as expected. However, there is a system data issue that has cast a bit of a mystery over the mission. NASA … The post A bizarre mystery surrounding NASA Voyager 1 probe is being investigated appeared first on BGR.

  • Prehistoric dolphin species discovered in landlocked Switzerland

    Twenty million years ago, Switzerland's low-lying parts were covered in an ocean teeming with fish, sharks and dolphins.

  • SpaceX launches 48th Starlink mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the company's 48th Starlink internet mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The rocket also successfully landed on a drone ship shortly after liftoff from pad 39A.

  • Everything you need to know about NASA’s historic CAPSTONE launch

    NASA wants to put a space station in orbit around the Moon. That sounds like a grand plan, but NASA has a strategy in place. One key part of that plan is the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, or CAPSTONE. NASA announced the mission in 2019 and now we finally know … The post Everything you need to know about NASA’s historic CAPSTONE launch appeared first on BGR.

  • Boeing Starliner capsule poised for high-stakes flight

    NASA is confident Boeing's Starliner astronaut ferry ship is finally ready for prime time.

  • These Are Some of the Best Images of the Sun Ever Taken

    ESAGiant coronal flares? Check. Rare views of the sun’s poles? Check. A glimpse at something called a “solar hedgehog?” Weird, but check. The European Space Agency has just released a trove of new images and videos collected by Solar Orbiter, its mission to closely observe the sun and increase our understanding of its atmosphere, during its first close approach to the sun.The close approach, known as the perihelion, happened on March 26, bringing Solar Orbiter about one-third the distance betwee

  • Weather looks OK for back-to-back SpaceX and ULA launches this week

    Conditions look favorable for the Space Coast's next slate of back-to-back launches flying from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral this week.

  • Prehistoric fossil gives new clues on crocodiles

    STORY: This prehistoric fossil is giving new clues about the evolution of crocodiles PALEONTOLOGIST, RODOLFO SALAS: "This is the adult individual, Sacacosuchus cordovai. It is 7 million years old and was found in the Sacaco area (Arequipa Desert). It is a new species of crocodile that we are introducing to the world, and that lived in the Sacaco area 7 million years ago."Researchers say the animal likely crossed the Atlantic Ocean to the coast of South AmericaSpanning over 13 feet in length"From our research, we have reached the conclusion that all marine crocodiles were animals with long and thin faces, and that there were two morphotypes, two ecological types. That is, one that fed almost exclusively on fish, and another one that had a much broader diet."

  • Intel to build $700M data center research lab in Hillsboro

    On the heels of completing a multi-billion investment in Oregon, Intel is again expanding its footprint here with a new $700 million lab at its Jones Farm campus. The 200,000-square-foot lab will focus on data center sustainability research. It’s the latest move by the chip giant (Nasdaq: INTC) to expand its product development and the latest investment by the company in Oregon.