Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Conclusion of Extraordinary Review Process of the Master Development Program for the Mexican Airports
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the “Company” or “GAP”) announced that it has concluded the Extraordinary Review Process for the Master Development Program for the Mexican airports for the 2020 to 2024 period.
During the month of August, the Company filed a proposal for the adjustment of the Master Development Program (MDP) to the Aeronautical Authority, thus postponing investments by approximately 20 months. As such, certain investments that were scheduled to conclude in 2024 will now conclude in 2026.
In the new MDP, the same projects that were previously agreed upon with the authorities will remain, however, the initiation and termination timeframes will change; the scope of the projects will essentially remain the same.
The mandatory investment amounts of the Master Development Program that resulted from the Extraordinary Review were the following:
Airport
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
TOTAL
Guadalajara
1,095,712
1,148,523
1,843,155
1,063,267
1,180,132
6,330,791
Tijuana
796,943
1,465,857
438,001
161,784
118,382
2,980,967
Los Cabos
395,869
496,216
272,952
236,278
177,928
1,579,243
Puerto Vallarta
205,956
450,956
660,397
901,625
807,678
3,026,612
Guanajuato
57,390
88,614
33,273
69,521
53,081
301,879
Hermosillo
57,959
93,970
53,066
29,849
56,805
291,649
La Paz
115,819
92,343
40,968
24,129
20,773
294,032
Mexicali
32,385
47,818
46,077
57,672
23,755
207,708
Aguascalientes
78,883
98,106
53,676
26,339
23,040
280,044
Morelia
32,716
51,576
35,098
50,682
19,510
189,582
Los Mochis
40,426
40,980
11,069
53,338
31,097
176,911
Manzanillo
26,439
48,629
30,176
21,757
15,670
142,671
TOTAL
2,936,500
4,123,588
3,517,909
2,696,240
2,527,851
15,802,088
Figures are expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos with acquisition power as of December 31, 2017; as such these will be updated based on the National Producer Price Index (NPPI), construction sector, upon execution.
As a result of the change in committed investments, as well as the remaining assumptions included in the Extraordinary Review, the new Maximum Tariffs that are applicable per workload unit are the following:
Airport
2021
2022
2023
2024
Guadalajara
216.86
215.34
213.83
212.33
Tijuana
165.57
164.41
163.26
162.12
Los Cabos
304.93
302.80
300.68
298.58
Puerto Vallarta
303.71
301.58
299.47
297.37
Guanajuato
226.89
225.30
223.72
222.15
Hermosillo
169.49
168.30
167.12
165.95
La Paz
186.65
185.34
184.04
182.75
Mexicali
162.06
160.93
159.80
158.68
Aguascalientes
175.50
174.27
173.05
171.84
Morelia
265.85
263.99
262.14
260.31
Los Mochis
192.76
191.41
190.07
188.74
Manzanillo
232.02
230.40
228.79
227.19
These passenger charges have been adjusted at an annual efficiency rate of 0.7% and are expressed in Mexican pesos as of December 31, 2017, as such, they will be updated per the National Producer Price Index (NPPI), excluding petroleum.
Company Description:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.
IR Contacts:
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer
svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Alejandra Soto, IR, Finance and Financial Planning Manager
asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations
gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext.20294
Maria Barona, i-advize Corporate Communications
mbarona@i-advize.com