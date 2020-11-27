Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Conclusion of Extraordinary Review Process of the Master Development Program for the Mexican Airports

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
·5 min read

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the “Company” or “GAP”) announced that it has concluded the Extraordinary Review Process for the Master Development Program for the Mexican airports for the 2020 to 2024 period.

During the month of August, the Company filed a proposal for the adjustment of the Master Development Program (MDP) to the Aeronautical Authority, thus postponing investments by approximately 20 months. As such, certain investments that were scheduled to conclude in 2024 will now conclude in 2026.

In the new MDP, the same projects that were previously agreed upon with the authorities will remain, however, the initiation and termination timeframes will change; the scope of the projects will essentially remain the same.

The mandatory investment amounts of the Master Development Program that resulted from the Extraordinary Review were the following:

Airport

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

TOTAL

Guadalajara

1,095,712

1,148,523

1,843,155

1,063,267

1,180,132

6,330,791

Tijuana

796,943

1,465,857

438,001

161,784

118,382

2,980,967

Los Cabos

395,869

496,216

272,952

236,278

177,928

1,579,243

Puerto Vallarta

205,956

450,956

660,397

901,625

807,678

3,026,612

Guanajuato

57,390

88,614

33,273

69,521

53,081

301,879

Hermosillo

57,959

93,970

53,066

29,849

56,805

291,649

La Paz

115,819

92,343

40,968

24,129

20,773

294,032

Mexicali

32,385

47,818

46,077

57,672

23,755

207,708

Aguascalientes

78,883

98,106

53,676

26,339

23,040

280,044

Morelia

32,716

51,576

35,098

50,682

19,510

189,582

Los Mochis

40,426

40,980

11,069

53,338

31,097

176,911

Manzanillo

26,439

48,629

30,176

21,757

15,670

142,671

TOTAL

2,936,500

4,123,588

3,517,909

2,696,240

2,527,851

15,802,088

Figures are expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos with acquisition power as of December 31, 2017; as such these will be updated based on the National Producer Price Index (NPPI), construction sector, upon execution.


As a result of the change in committed investments, as well as the remaining assumptions included in the Extraordinary Review, the new Maximum Tariffs that are applicable per workload unit are the following:

Airport

2021

2022

2023

2024

Guadalajara

216.86

215.34

213.83

212.33

Tijuana

165.57

164.41

163.26

162.12

Los Cabos

304.93

302.80

300.68

298.58

Puerto Vallarta

303.71

301.58

299.47

297.37

Guanajuato

226.89

225.30

223.72

222.15

Hermosillo

169.49

168.30

167.12

165.95

La Paz

186.65

185.34

184.04

182.75

Mexicali

162.06

160.93

159.80

158.68

Aguascalientes

175.50

174.27

173.05

171.84

Morelia

265.85

263.99

262.14

260.31

Los Mochis

192.76

191.41

190.07

188.74

Manzanillo

232.02

230.40

228.79

227.19

These passenger charges have been adjusted at an annual efficiency rate of 0.7% and are expressed in Mexican pesos as of December 31, 2017, as such, they will be updated per the National Producer Price Index (NPPI), excluding petroleum.


Company Description:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts:

Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer

svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Alejandra Soto, IR, Finance and Financial Planning Manager

asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations

gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext.20294

Maria Barona, i-advize Corporate Communications

mbarona@i-advize.com



