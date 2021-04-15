Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (NYSE:ASR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $181.96 per share and the market cap of $5.5 billion, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV is shown in the chart below.





Because Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 0.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.09% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.37, which is in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV is fair. This is the debt and cash of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $694.3 million and earnings of $5.941 a share. Its operating margin is 40.10%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, the profitability of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -17.5%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Transportation industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's return on invested capital is 8.41, and its cost of capital is 13.59. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV is shown below:

In conclusion, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (NYSE:ASR, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

