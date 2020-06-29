Grupo LALA schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

MEXICO CITY, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), will host a conference call to discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST



Presenters: Arquímedes Celis, Chief Executive Officer Alberto Arellano, Chief Financial Officer David González, Investor Relations Officer



Dial-in: 1 877 705 6003 (US and Canada, toll-free) 01 800 522 0034 (Mexico, toll-free) 1 201 493 6725 (International, toll)



Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140533



Results: LALA's Second Quarter 2020 Results Press Release will be issued after Mexican Market close on Monday, July 20, 2020



Contact: David González and Elías Rangel Investor Relations Tel.: +52 (55) 5814 -7192 investor.relations@grupolala.com

** Registration is required for the call; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About LALA

Grupo LALA, Mexican healthy and nutritious food company, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and distribution of milk, dairy products, cold cuts and beverages at the highest levels of quality. LALA operates 31 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet of more than 7,000 units for the distribution of more than 600 products that reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® are part of the Company's extensive brand portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LALAB"

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.