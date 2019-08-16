GSH (SGX:BDX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, GSH Corporation Limited (SGX:BDX) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is GSH's Net Debt?

As you can see below, GSH had S$450.9m of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of S$114.2m, its net debt is less, at about S$336.7m.

SGX:BDX Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

A Look At GSH's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, GSH had liabilities of S$210.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of S$398.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of S$114.2m as well as receivables valued at S$31.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling S$462.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because GSH is worth S$773.8m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

GSH shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (9.4), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.3 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Even more troubling is the fact that GSH actually let its EBIT decrease by 3.5% over the last year. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since GSH will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, GSH reported free cash flow worth 11% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.