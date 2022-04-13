GSK to buy Sierra Oncology for $1.9 billion in boost to blood cancer ops

Illustration of GSK logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Britain's GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to buy California-based biopharmaceutical company Sierra Oncology in a cash deal valued at $1.9 billion, the companies said on Wednesday, as it seeks to bolster its blood cancer business.

Shareholders in Sierra, which focuses on targeted therapies for the treatment of rare forms of cancer, will receive $55 per share of common stock in cash, GSK said.

That's a 39% premium to Tuesday's closing price and about two thirds more than the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) over the last 30 trading days, it said.

The deal comes as Sierra prepares to apply in the second quarter for U.S. marketing approval for its experimental drug momelotinib, used to treat anaemic patients with a type of bone marrow cancer.

Data from a late-stage clinical trial showed in January it was successful in reducing disease symptoms and also cut patients' dependence on blood transfusions.

The acquisition will complement GSK’s multiple myeloma treatment, Blenrep, GSK said. Myeloma is a type of blood cancer that develops from cells in the bone marrow called plasma cells.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Natalie Grover in LondonEditing by Josephine Mason and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Fintech to Help Smaller Hotel Brands Like Selina Launch Rewards Cards

    Large hotel chains have long used co-branded payment cards. But smaller hospitality brands can now create payment cards to boost guest loyalty. The arrival of financial technology, or fintech, startups — which are more flexible than traditional banks — is bridging the gap. Selina, a chain of more than 130 premium hostels and hotels, has […]

  • Influential panel raises doubts on youth suicide screening

    An influential U.S. group is raising doubts about routine suicide screening for children and teens even as others call for urgent attention to youth mental health. In draft guidance posted Tuesday, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said there’s not enough evidence to recommend routinely screening kids who show no obvious signs of being suicidal. Many experts agree with the group’s assessment that more research is urgently needed but argue that there’s no evidence that screening — asking kids if they’ve ever considered or attempted suicide — could cause harm.

  • Screening for anxiety should begin at age 8 -U.S. panel says

    Children as young as 8 years old should be screened for anxiety and those ages 12 and over for depression, according to new recommendations by the government-backed U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). The guidance for healthcare providers, still in draft form, applies to children and teens who are not showing signs or symptoms of these conditions. "To address the critical need for supporting the mental health of children and adolescents in primary care, the Task Force looked at the evidence on screening for anxiety, depression, and suicide risk," task force member Martha Kubik of George Mason University said in a statement.

  • More Taiwan firms suspend production in China as COVID spreads

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Around 30 Taiwanese companies, many making electronics parts, said on Wednesday that government COVID-19 control measures in eastern China had led them to suspend production until at least next week, as disruption from the measures spreads. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan. Global companies, from mobile phone to chip makers, are highly dependent on China and Southeast Asia for production and have been diversifying their supply chains after the pandemic caused havoc.

  • Nearly 86% of U.S. COVID caused by BA.2 Omicron subvariant -CDC

    The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data on Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 infections have been back on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states such as New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, although overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, according to data from the agency. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of division of infectious diseases at Boston's Brigham and Women's hospital, said the trend of an overall decline in cases has now reversed.

  • The Warner Bros.-Discovery deal has officially closed

    Last Friday, Discovery, Inc. and AT&T Inc. announced that they officially closed their deal with WarnerMedia. Under terms of the agreement, AT&T received $40.4 billion in cash and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt at close. AT&T shareholders received 0.241917 shares of WBD for each share of AT&T held, subsequently receiving 1.7 billion shares of WBD, which represents 71% of the total.

  • Flower power: Dutch horticultural expo opens near Amsterdam

    Tulips herald the advent of spring — and the Dutch believe they can also highlight ways to fight climate change. Thousands of tulips are in bloom this week to welcome visitors to the opening of the once-in-a-decade Dutch horticultural exhibition called Floriade, which seeks to showcase horticultural innovations that can make urban areas more sustainable and healthier as people around the world increasingly shift to cities. A new university building on the 60-hectare ( 148-acre) site on the edge of this modern city close to Amsterdam has plants growing from one of its walls, while an apartment block is decked out in huge prints of flowers.

  • Shanghai vows punishment for COVID lockdown violators as cases hit 25,000

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese commercial capital of Shanghai warned on Wednesday that anyone who violates COVID-19 lockdown rules will be dealt with strictly, while also rallying citizens to defend their city as its tally of new cases rebounded to more than 25,000. The city police department spelled out the restrictions that most of the 25 million residents are facing and called on them to "fight the epidemic with one heart ... and work together for an early victory". The financial hub is under huge pressure to try to contain China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the city of Wuhan, some 800 km (500 miles) to the west, in late 2019.

  • For the first time, three supernovae are seen at the same time in a single galaxy!

    In an unprecedented event, there are THREE active supernovae simultaneously seen exploding in a galaxy right now! While two supernovae seen at the same time in the same galaxy has happened before, to my knowledge there has never been three. That’s pretty cool! The galaxy is NGC 5605, a lovely spiral about 160 million light-years away, and a little more than half the size of the Milky Way. After searching the journals it looks to me to be a pretty but rather unremarkable galaxy, with the only rea

  • Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane

    About 200kg of cocaine worth $25m was located in aircraft’s control compartments

  • Revolutionary leukemia treatment offers 'a hopeful moment' in fight against solid tumors

    The cancer immunotherapy called CAR-T, has revolutionized the treatment of blood cancers. Doctors are now seeing signs it also may fight solid tumors.

  • What is recurrent ventricular tachycardia? What to know about Gilbert Gottfried's condition.

    Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died of recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II. Here’s what to know about the heart condition.

  • Doctors diagnosed a 20-year-old's stroke symptoms as a migraine and sent him home. The next day, he had a seizure and was given a 3% chance to live.

    Xavier Ortiz went to the ER with a headache, drifting eye, and poor coordination. The next day he had a seizure and was in a coma for months.

  • Troy Aikman Shared the Workout and Diet That Keeps Him Ripped at 55

    In a new video Troy Aikman shows us how he stays in shape. The sports commentator and former quarterback walked u through his gym and fridge, and even mentioned Tom Brady.

  • The Health Benefits of Pistachios Are So Good, It's Nuts

    Plus, the pistachio nutrient facts that’ll have you cracking open a handful in no time.

  • Robin Roberts has 'shed more tears' watching her partner fight cancer than she did during her own battles

    Robin Roberts: "People have heard me share different mantras and different mommy-isms. I show in ('Brighter by the Day') how I apply that in my life."

  • Eating healthier can help fend off disease; here are three recipes to get you started

    Greger’s team has also written the "How Not to Die Cookbook." If you want to try out some recipe ideas, most local libraries have copies.

  • Got allergies? Get rid of this ASAP from your bedroom

    Think you can escape spring seasonal allergy triggers at bedtime? In your dreams! Yahoo Life spoke with allergists about some of the top allergens that could be keeping you from getting a good night's sleep — and what you can do to beat them.

  • WHO says it is analysing two new Omicron COVID sub-variants

    The World Health Organization said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous. It has added BA.4 and BA.5, sister variants of the original BA.1 Omicron variant, to its list for monitoring. It is already tracking BA.1 and BA.2 - now globally dominant - as well as BA.1.1 and BA.3.

  • An experimental COVID drug was so successful that they’re shutting down trials early

    The drug, sabizabulin, halved the mortality rate for patients infected with severe cases of COVID.