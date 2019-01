The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline plc <GSK.L> Chairman Philip Hamptonwill step down after more than three and a half years in the role, the drugmaker announced on Monday.

GSK said it had started the search for a successor.





(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)