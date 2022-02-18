GSK pauses late-stage trial testing RSV vaccine in pregnant women

FILE PHOTO: Illustration of GSK logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) -GSK has paused a late-stage trial of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate in pregnant women based on safety recommendations from an independent committee, the British drugmaker said on Friday.

The world's biggest vaccine maker by sales did not give further details on why it paused the trial, dubbed "GRACE", as well as two other studies, but said a trial of its experimental RSV vaccine for older adults will continue.

RSV is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, but vaccine development has been plagued by setbacks for decades. However, many drugmakers are working to bring a candidate to the market over the next few years.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's Synagis, a monthly shot, is currently the only preventive treatment against RSV in high-risk infants. RSV can also cause bronchiolitis and leads to about 3 million hospital stays for children under five per year.

J&J, Sanofi, Moderna and AstraZeneca are among drugmakers racing to get an RSV vaccine approved. On Thursday, AstraZeneca's candidate for infants was approved for a speedy review by European regulators.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)

