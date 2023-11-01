GSK raises annual forecasts again on strong Arexvy launch

(Reuters) -GSK raised its full-year profit and sales forecasts on Wednesday for the second time this year, betting on the strong launch of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine and steady demand for its shingles shot.

Analysts expect GSK's RSV vaccine Arexvy to power future growth, stemming worries about the strength of its pipeline of drugs in development and costly U.S. litigation over discontinued heartburn drug Zantac.

Arexvy, launched in the United States recently, is expected to garner full-year sales of between 900 million pounds to 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion), GSK said.

The London-listed drugmaker said it now expects a rise of 17% to 20% in annual adjusted earnings per share, excluding the effect of currency swings, up from 14%-17% growth previously forecast.

It now expects sales to rise by 12% to 13% in 2023, excluding the effect of currency swings, compared with its earlier expectation of 8% to 10%.

($1 = 0.8229 pounds)

