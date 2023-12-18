GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial

(Corrects to say Zejula and Jemperli as a maintenance therapy in first paragraph, not maintenance therapy Zejula)

(Reuters) - GSK said on Monday its cancer drug Jemperli along with chemotherapy and followed by Zejula and Jemperli as a maintenance therapy met the primary goal of progression-free survival in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in a late-stage trial.

The British company said the trial met the primary goal with a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful" benefit observed in both the overall patient population and in a subpopulation of patients with certain types of tumours.

