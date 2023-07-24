GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say cabotegravir was recommended for marketing approval, not received marketing authorisation in Europe)

(Reuters) - GSK Plc said on Monday that its HIV-focused unit ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir injected drug and tablets got a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency for marketing authorisation.

Cabotegravir is recommended in combination with safer sexpractices for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually-acquired HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilogrammes, the company said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)