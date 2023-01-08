GSP: Man facing charges after trooper clocks car going almost 100 mph, throwing drugs out window

A man has been arrested after Georgia State Patrol caught him speeding in downtown Atlanta while in possession of drugs.

On Saturday, just after midnight, Georgia State Patrol was sitting on the Interstate 75/85 connector near 17th street, facing northbound.

Troopers say a black Lexus SUV, was traveling 94 mph while in a posted 55 mph speed zone. Troopers caught up to the car near the Peachtree Street overpass.

The driver, identified as Siraij Ibrahim, reportedly began to pull towards the shoulder at the exit for Georgia 13, but then sped up and initiated a chase.

The chase lasted over 5 miles, before trooper were able to box the car in against the barrier wall, the release states.

According to GSP, Ibrahim allegedly threw a large amount of drugs out of the window.

Ibrahim is facing charges of reckless driving, speeding, DUI, open container, felony fleeing, felony possession of schedule II narcotic, felony possession with intent to distribute, felony tampering with evidence and 10 other traffic charges.

