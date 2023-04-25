GSP: Man speeding away from trooper crashes into car, killing woman in west Georgia

A suspect speeding away from troopers crashed into another car and killed one of the passengers in west Georgia, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The crash happened in downtown Columbus near 17th Street and 10th Avenue on Sunday afternoon. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 46-year-old Veronica Shipp, according to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WTVM-TV.

Georgia State Patrol and Columbus police arrested Tyrone Lee Vaughn on multiple charges related to the chase and crash.

GSP said one of its troopers tried to pull over Vaughn for traffic violation when the 20-year-old sped off on 17th Street. The trooper lost sight of Vaughn and was about to end the chase when he saw smoke ahead of him.

The trooper said he saw Vaughn crash into another car where Shipp was a passenger. She died at the hospital.

GSP said Vaughn got out of the car, ran away from the trooper and was later found hiding in a dumpster. A K9 unit searched his car and found gun that was reported stolen in Columbus.

The GSP release did not say how fast Vaughn was going in the chase. WTVM spoke with one witness who said his family had a close call.

“We were driving with our family down 17th Street about to come up on Hilton and we saw a car maybe going what looked like going 100 miles per hour coming at us with a police car chasing it,” Joe Paull told the news station. “We pulled over and it nearly missed four of our cars kind of swerving between us and it scared the heck out of us.”

Vaughn faces over a dozen charges in connection to the chase and crash. The most serious charges are two counts of Homicide by Vehicle and one count of murder.

