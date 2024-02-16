GSP to offer routes to Boston, Rochester, NY. Here's what to know about Avelo Airlines.

Avelo Airlines at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) will introduce two new routes this spring.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Avelo Airlines announced new nonstop flights to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in Manchester, New Hampshire and Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) in Rochester, New York.

The two routes are a historical marker for GSP, with the airport now offering the highest number of destinations in its history, said the press release.

“For anyone looking to travel between upstate New York and upstate South Carolina, look no further than ROC’s newest nonstop service to Greenville/Spartanburg International Airport on Avelo Airlines. Like Monroe County and the Finger Lakes, the Greenville/Spartanburg area is home to an abundance of outdoor recreational attractions, unique dining, shopping and entertainment venues, and access to major colleges and universities. You can feel the synergy between our two communities, and we hope that this new nonstop service will bring out more similarities and travel opportunities for our residents,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Starting on May 10, Avelo will operate twice-weekly flights to Manchester-Boston on Mondays and Fridays. Rochester will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 9.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avelo’s growth at GSP,” said GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards. “Since their launch in 2023, GSP passengers have embraced their low fares and quality service. These new routes offer even more exciting opportunities for tourism to and from two popular destinations in the northeast.”

Avelo Airlines began service at GSP in June 2023. It currently operates four weekly flights to New Haven, Connecticut. To make reservations, visit AveloAir.com.

