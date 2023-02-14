GSPCA's Purple Month campaign celebrates 150-year anniversary

Many injured seal pups have been taken in by the charity over the years

The GSPCA is celebrating 150 years of rescuing animals in Guernsey and further afield.

The charity said it had seen hundreds of thousands of animals, from lion cubs to penguins and, more recently, a goldfish attacked by a gull.

It was helping more than 3,000 sick, injured, stray, cruelly treated and unwanted animals every year, it said.

The charity is undertaking its Purple Month campaign for February to raise awareness of the "momentous milestone".

This parrot was rescued by the GSPCA in 2022

A goldfish was rescued in 2023 from a gull attack

It usually holds an annual week-long awareness campaign with a purple-coloured theme, but said it was running a range of events and celebrations for a whole month to mark the special achievement since being established in 1873.

Manager Steve Byrne said: "We couldn't do so much without the amazing community.

"There are so many stories of animals we have helped, like the recent abandoned goldfish Birdseye who is now in a new home."

GSPCA training and community officer Tim Pellet said: "From humble beginnings, to our incredible animal shelter and charity shop, the GSPCA has seen many changes over the years.

"Our biggest challenge now is raising the funds to ensure our work continues for another 150 years."

The GSPCA has been helping animals for 150 years

