GSRP opens up 85 preschool slots in northern Michigan

Jan. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — An abundance of open slots in a state preschool initiative has led to a loosening of income and risk eligibility requirements to participate in the Great Start Readiness Program.

GSRP currently has 85 openings for 4-year-old children across the Grand Traverse region in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.

Typically, income is a factor considered in determining whether a family is eligible for free tuition. Other situations considered are a child's disabilities, behavioral concerns, language barriers, abuse or neglect, and environmental risks.

Recently, the State of Michigan released new guidance removing such requirements, thus allowing more families to be considered for enrollment. The guidance will remain in effect through the 2023-24 academic year, and is because of an above-average number of open slots in GSRP centers.

"They shifted it so the income and risk factor piece looks a little different," said Tracy Spincich, early childhood coordinator at Northwest Education Services. "As an ISD we used to only be able to accept a certain percentage of over-income families, but now they've lifted that cap as long we've done our due diligence around enrollment to ensure that all families who would automatically be eligible were in the program."

Michigan law allows for any child whose family income is at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level to be eligible for GSRP. That means a family of four with an annual income of $83,250 or less would be eligible for free preschool.

Some families may need to pay a one-time fee for tuition, based on income.

"Although many children begin preschool in the fall, it is almost always a good time to introduce kids to quality preschool programming and a supportive educational atmosphere like we have in GSRP," said Dr. Yvonne Donohoe, Northwest Education Services early childhood supervisor. "Plus, the wide range of families who qualify can significantly benefit from a free program rather than needlessly paying for other care or preschool."

GSRP serves children by helping them establish basic skills in the areas of social insertion, play, language, emotional development, early literacy and fine motor skills.

Megan Snyder, GSRP teacher at Courtade Elementary, said those skills are important to keep as a focal point for her students to prepare them for the next steps in their young scholastic careers.

"Although we do focus on things like numbers, letters, colors and those types of academic concepts, really our biggest focus right now is social interaction: How do we social with peers, how do we work in a group, how do we solve problems?" Snyder said. "These are the boxes that need to be filled so they can co-exist in a classroom community, and then sit down and learn those topics."

Funding for GSRPs comes from the Michigan Department of Education and is allocated to each intermediate school district to give to local school districts. The ISD does not operate these programs on its own, rather through subcontractors — 70 percent are local school districts and the other 30 percent are community-based organizations.

GSRP has gotten several boosts in funding; the 2023-24 state budget got an additional a $72 million, for a $524 million total investment.

Interested families can contact the Help Me Grow Northwest office at 231-922-7878 or HelpMeGrow@NorthwestEd.org