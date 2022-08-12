GSU officer arrested, charged with raping Gwinnett woman

The Gwinnett County Police Department said a Georgia State University police officer has been arrested after a woman reported raped.

The woman said she met Terry Payne, 59, of Loganville, months ago and had met him for dinner on Aug. 5 at a restaurant near the Mall of Georgia.

The victim told police that she remembers “having an alcoholic beverage and then nothing else until she woke up in an unfamiliar location and the suspect was raping her.”

As soon as she was able to get to safety, police said the victim went to a nearby hospital.

Investigators later learned that Payne is an officer with Georgia State University’s police department.

Payne has been charged with rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office.

Gwinnett police requests anyone with information on this case to call them at 770-513-5300. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

