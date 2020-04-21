GSX Techedu Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed In The United States District Court For The District Of New Jersey Against GSX Techedu Inc.

UPCOMING LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JUNE 16, 2020

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX" or the Company") (NYSE: GSX) American Depositary Shares ("ADS's") between June 6, 2019, and April 13, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased ADS's of GSX TECHEDU INC. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of ADS's of GSX TECHEDU INC., you may, no later than June 16, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the ADS's of GSX TECHEDU INC.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

On April 14, 2020, the investment analysis firm, Citron Research, issued a report on GSX entitled "GSX Techedu Inc – The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud since 2011." The Citron Report claimed that the Company "is overstating revenue by up to 70% and should immediately halt trading and launch an internal investigation."

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

