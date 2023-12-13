GT County treasurer could take city job

Dec. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County's treasurer could be moving to a new office just across the Governmental Center's first floor.

Traverse City commissioners on Friday will vote on appointing Heidi Scheppe as city treasurer. She heads the county treasurer's office where she has worked since 1999, according to her resume, and soon could be in charge of city finances.

Scheppe said she had a good working relationship with former city Treasurer Bill Twietmeyer, as well as other city employees, some of whom used to work in her office. She likened it to moving "from one family to the other," and a move that would provide a challenge while helping the city fill a nearly year-old vacancy.

"I've been with the county for 24 years, I feel like I've got settled in," she said. "I know my job in and out and I'm good at it."

Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer was one of four to interview Scheppe and three other candidates. Geinzer and the other three unanimously picked Scheppe, and incoming city Manager Elizabeth Vogel agreed to the choice after interviewing Scheppe herself, according to a memo from Geinzer.

One of the primary reasons Geinzer chose Scheppe is because of the considerable transitions that department has faced in recent years.

After Twietmeyer retired in 2020, then-City Manager Marty Colburn tabbed Kelli Martin, who started in August of that year, as previously reported. He fired her just over a year later, and appointed James Henderson to take charge. Henderson left at the end of 2022, and Jahna Robinson has led the department in the interim.

"We had an opportunity with Ms. Scheppe's appointment to bring somebody in who could lead with a steady hand, and walk in and do the job on Day One," Geinzer said. "That is very much needed and appreciated by the staff in the finance department, and for me personally, that was the No. 1 priority, to bring in somebody who can support that staff and get us back to where we need to get to without any delays."

Finding a new city treasurer and finance director was a high priority for Geinzer, and there has been progress in filling other key positions as well. In November, the city announced Anne Pagano will start as city engineer on Jan. 8. The University of Iowa graduate and former public works director for McMinnville, Ore., will fill the vacancy that Tim Lodge left when he retired around summer's end.

City commissioners must vote to approve Scheppe's appointment, with at least five affirmative votes needed, according to the city charter.

She'll also have to leave her elected county position — Scheppe said she'll give notice of her departure after Friday's meeting.

It'll be up to the county prosecutor, senior probate judge and county clerk to appoint Scheppe's replacement, according to state law.

Whoever does take her place won't have to look far if they need help, Scheppe said.

"We are a team, and if my replacement does have any questions I'm just across the hall to answer anything," she said.