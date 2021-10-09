GT prosecutor: No plea offer for men charged in RE reporter assault

Oct. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — A prosecutor will not offer plea deals to two men who face misdemeanor assault and battery charges after they were accused of attacking a Record-Eagle reporter while he covered a meeting of Citizens Liberating Michigan, a group that opposes mask and vaccine mandates.

"Normally if we make an offer in an assault case it's because there's an issue with proving the case or some other circumstance such as the person is young and got into an argument," Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said Thursday. "That's not the case here. This is on video."

Investigators with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office obtained security video of the Aug. 26 meeting. Moeggenberg previously said she used the footage in deciding to charge the defendants.

Michael Francis Adams, 55, of Kingsley and Joseph Michael Welsh, 51, of Traverse City each face a misdemeanor "assault or assault and battery" charge related to the confrontation at a pavilion in Garfield Township park, court records show.

Both men pleaded not guilty at their court arraignments.

"Mr. Welsh did not assault the RE (Record-Eagle) reporter in any way and will therefore not be pleading guilty to any charge," said Welsh's attorney, Jeffrey Slocombe of Traverse city.

A pre-trial conference — which Moeggenberg said is essentially a telephone call between the prosecutor's office and defense attorneys — in Adams's case was scheduled for Thursday, records show.

Reporter Brendan Quealy covered the meeting at the Silver Lake Recreation Area in Garfield Township on Aug. 26 when, shortly after the event began, he called 9-1-1 to report he had been assaulted after an event organizer pointed him out as a journalist and told him to leave the public park grounds.

Heather Cerone, a member of Citizens Liberating Michigan, organized the meeting. She can be heard on an audio recording challenging the news reporter's presence and asking attendees to block him from recording the event on his cellphone.

Quealy said he covered the meeting because he expected the group to discuss potential in-person protests against a student and staff mask mandate at Traverse City Area Public Schools buildings on Sept. 7, the first day of school. School officials later said they'd heard similar rumors.

Social media posts showed Citizens Liberating Michigan and a private Facebook group — TCAPS our kids our choice! — organized and promoted the meeting at an open-air pavilion in the park.

Reporter Quealy stood outside the pavilion. He called 9-1-1 to report he had been attacked by two men attending the meeting. A sheriff's office investigator responded to the scene.

Information obtained by the Record-Eagle through a Freedom of Information Act request to Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch shows Cerone also called 9-1-1, as did Grand Traverse County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel.

Hentschel attended the event, as did two other commissioners, Vice Chair Ron Clous and Brad Jewett.

Prosecutor Moeggenberg said the next step in the case is a final conference with the defendants. They can either choose to plead to the assault charge or proceed to trial.