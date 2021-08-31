GT Sheriff seeking man in connection with attack on RE reporter

Aug. 31—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office posted a photo on social media of a person investigators say is a "person of interest" in a report of an assault on a Record-Eagle reporter.

Officials hope circulating the photo will help them identify the man.

"We have one person identified that had an interaction with (the reporter)," Grand Traverse County Sherriff Capt. Chris Clark said Tuesday. "The second person that had an interaction with him is who we are trying to identify. We're putting a photo on Facebook in an effort to try and identify that person. By the end of the day it should be on."

On Thursday Record-Eagle Education reporter Brendan Quealy was covering an anti-mask, anti-vaccine event at the Silver Lake Recreation Area in Garfield Township when he called 9-1-1 to report he'd been attacked by two men.

Quealy, who was wearing a mask while covering the event told the responding sheriff's sergeant he'd been pushed, shoved into a wooden fence and punched in the face after one of the event's organizers pointed him out to attendees.

Sheriff Tom Bensley confirmed his office was seeking the identity of the man in the released pictures in order to interview him regarding the assault report.

Social media posts show the gathering was organized by Citizens Liberating Michigan and also promoted online by a private Facebook group, TCAPS our kids our choice!

Clark confirmed law enforcement obtained surveillance video from security cameras at the Silver Lake Recreation Area. The image posted on Facebook is from that footage, which continued to be helpful in the ongoing investigation, Clark said.

"Behind the scenes I think there is a lot of work that has gone on that people aren't aware of," Clark said. "I got the call from the sergeant who responded and immediately I'm contacting the on call detective and saying you need to start working on this right now. So within a matter of moments we had the detective bureau working on this case."

Bensley confirmed officers do want to speak with the man prior to sending a report to the prosecutor.

Those who think they may know the man's identity are asked to call sheriff's investigators at 231-995-5012.