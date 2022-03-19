GT Sheriff: U.P. undersheriff 'typical' drunk driving arrest

Mar. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — An Upper Peninsula undersheriff is suspected of hitting a parked car at a Traverse City hotel while driving a government-owned pickup truck intoxicated.

Grand Traverse County's Sheriff Capt. Randy Fewless said Houghton County Undersheriff Kevin Coppo was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, with a 0.24 blood-alcohol level, and failing to stop after a collision.

He was arrested after he was accused of backing into a 2012 Chevy Suburban while he drove a Houghton County-owned Chevy Silverado at about 2 a.m. on March 3 in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot. He was staying at the hotel.

Fewless said via email on Friday that the pickup truck was unmarked and did not have the county sheriff's insignia on it. And he said Friday morning he thought Coppo might have been staying at Great Wolf Lodge for a training.

Dispatchers received a call from Great Wolf Lodge employees reporting that someone had backed into an unoccupied car in their parking lot and that an employee had seen it and had followed the person they believed was the driver to his room, giving deputies the room number.

Fewless said a deputy arrived and knocked on the door of the room. A man opened the door and talked to the deputy, who realized the man was intoxicated.

The deputy arrested Coppo and attempted to conduct a breathalyzer test.

But Fewless said via email, per the police report and court records from 86th District Court, Coppo refused a breathalyzer test. Fewless said Coppo was ticketed for the refusal and given a breathalyzer test at jail, where his blood-alcohol level registered at 0.24.

"It's high, definitely. It's like three times the legal limit. But, we arrest for an OWI on higher BACs than that, periodically," he said.

After the incident, the county's Silverado was left at Great Wolf Lodge, while Coppo was lodged in the Grand Traverse County's Jail until the alcohol left his system. An arraignment is scheduled for March 29 on charges of operating while intoxicated — BAC of .17 or more and failure to stop after a collision. Coppo was issued a $205 ticket for refusing a breathalyzer.

Story continues

When reached for comment on Friday, Houghton County's Sheriff Sgt. Jon Giachino refused to comment on the matter and hung up, saying Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen would be the person to talk to and that he was out of the office.

Giachino, in explaining why he and not Coppo answered the phone, Giachino said, in response to the incident, he was was appointed as the temporary undersheriff while Coppo is out for an undetermined amount of time.

Fewless said he was only alerted to the incident because of media coverage, when a reporter from Houghton County called to talk about the case with him. Before that, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office had not investigated the matter more deeply because officials didn't immediately recognize Coppo's name and it was a standard drunk driving arrest for them.

"I didn't know about it until earlier this week. So, we just didn't know. Like I said, it's not a name that we would — so, I don't know. I can tell you that we just found out about it a couple days ago. The arrest had been made back then; but, it wasn't — it was kind of just a typical OWI arrest for us. So, it came to light for me, a couple days back when Houghton County media called down to confirm that. So, then we just looked into it and saw that one of our deputies did end up arresting a guy with that name. And, it sounds like it is their undersheriff in Houghton County," he said.

According to The Daily Mining Gazette, Coppo served as interim sheriff following the July death of Brian McLean until Saaranen was appointed in September. Coppo worked in the department for 20 years, and has held the undersheriff position for five of them.

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.