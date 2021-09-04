GT Sheriff's report on assault of R-E reporter could go to prosecutor next week

Sep. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said Friday details of its investigation into the reported assault on a Record-Eagle reporter likely won't go to the prosecutor until next week.

"This is an assault and battery case," said Sheriff Tom Bensley. "The investigation is ongoing. We are still conducting interviews."

A man called a "person of interest" by investigators was identified Thursday with the help of tips from the public, said Bensley.

He said the tips came soon after the sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page photos of the man and a white Toyota SUV he may have been driving.

Bensley declined to release the man's name or whether he had yet been questioned about a confrontation with reporter Brendan Quealy at an anti-mask, anti-vaccination group meeting a week ago in Garfield Township.

Investigators secured the posted photos from security video at a roofed, open-air pavilion within the Silver Lake Recreation Area.

Reporter Quealy stood outside the pavilion to cover the meeting. He told investigators he was called out by one of the organizers for recording the event on his cellphone, then confronted by two men, shoved into a wooden fence and punched in the face by one of them.

Quealy immediately called 9-1-1 to report the incident. A sheriff's office investigator responded to the scene.

The Record-Eagle also obtained the security footage, which shows Quealy standing near the front and outside the pavilion, wearing a mask and observing the event.

The video shows a man moving toward Quealy, attempting to take the reporter's cellphone from his right hand. A second man promptly confronts the reporter, and bumps him forward with his body. Then all three of them disappear behind a pickup truck with a bed topper, obscuring what happened next.

There is a momentary glitch in the video just as the two men approach Quealy, caused by security camera's motion-activated sensor, said Chuck Korn, Garfield Township Supervisor.

"They (cameras) are activated and turn on in response to motion nearby, and not in response to motion that is farther away," said Korn. "Which can result in the appearance of start and stop action."

Korn added that none of the footage the township shared with law enforcement was altered or edited in any way.

The same footage was later obtained by the Record-Eagle.

The Record-Eagle previously published audio of the confrontation recorded on Quealy's cellphone. He also shared the recording with law enforcement.

The security video did not contain audio. But Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg has said she plans to merge the audio from Quealy's cellphone with the security video as part of her review.

"The more material we can get the better," Moeggenberg said. "It's my understanding (the reporter) only took audio so being able to put those two together will hopefully be helpful."

Social media posts indicate the gathering — which drew between 80 and 100 people — was organized by Citizens Liberating Michigan and also promoted online by a private Facebook group, TCAPS our kids our choice!

Quealy said he was informed of the gathering by a source and attended in an effort to report on potential in-person protests at Traverse City Area Public Schools buildings on Sept. 7, the first day of school.