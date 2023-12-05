GTA 6 release - live: Date and other new details revealed about new Grand Theft Auto after trailer leaks

New details have emerged of the most highly-anticipated video game of the decade – maybe even the century – following the official release of of the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The GTA 6 trailer reveals ultra-realistic graphics, new storylines and a female lead character – though still no exact release date.

All Rockstar Games divulged is that the sequel to 2013’s GTA 5 is “coming 2025”.

The game will see players return to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami that was last portrayed in Rockstar’s GTA: Vice City Stories in 2006.

Rockstar was forced to release the GTA 6 trailer 13 hours early on 4 December after it was leaked on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. Unverified clips of the new game have also appeared on TikTok, while 90 minutes of gameplay also appears to have made it into the wild.

11:25 , Anthony Cuthbertson

One of the biggest revelations from the new GTA 6 trailer is Rockstar Games’ decision to include a female protagonist for the first time in the franchise’s history.

“I am speechless,” one fan wrote on X (Twitter). “I have no words to describe how happy I am about GTA 6 trailer like WTF. Goosebumps.”

Another wrote: “Wow! Congrats to everyone on the GTA 6 dev team @RockstarGames! The game looks incredible. Unfortunate that the trailer got leaked ahead of time to ruin the moment a bit but the trailer looks absolutely stunning! 2025 cant come soon enough! [sic]”

Others have lamented at how long they will have to wait for that release date.

“GTA VI coming out in 2025? That’s like 10 years away,” one person wrote on X, while another did some arithmetic to work out that they probably “only have about three GTAs left” in their lifetime, given the current release rate.

(Rockstar Games/AFP via Getty Ima)

10:59 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has already racked up more than 56 million views and close to 7 million likes on YouTube since it dropped less than 12 hours ago.

Reactions have so far mostly been overwhelming positive, with the only real concerns being about whether gaming systems will be able to handle the ultra-realistic game.

(Rockstar Games/AFP via Getty Ima)

But despite the excitement surrounding Rockstar’s forthcoming game – it is the number one trend on X (Twitter) in both the UK and US – people already appear to be searching for news on its sequel.

There have been thousands of posts about GTA 7, which judging by Rockstar’s current release rate won’t be with us until some point in 2037.

(X/ Screenshot)

10:27 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of GTA 6 following the official release of the trailer – 13 hours ahead of schedule.

An unofficial version of the trailer originally appeared on X on Monday, once again proving that Rockstar Games is as leaky as Liza’s bucket.

It contained loads of new info about the next Grand Theft Auto, as well as a few clues about what to expect for the most hyped game of the last decade.