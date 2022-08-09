GTA: Limestone County

Aug. 8—A Meridianville man went on a wild crime spree Saturday night, stealing and crashing multiple vehicles in Grand Theft Auto fashion.

Tyrek Dequavyios Hayes, 30, of Meridianville, was arrested early Sunday morning after the series of events that resulted in multiple law enforcement agencies chasing him. Hayes is being held at the Limestone Detention Center, and no bond has been set at this time.

According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, APD was notified Saturday night of a suspicious person at the Circle K on Hwy. 31 North in Athens around 10:50 p.m. The person was identified as Hayes.

"Before officers arrived, Hayes entered a vehicle that wasn't his. The owner of the vehicle came out of the store and confronted Hayes, who was holding the owner's wallet and cellphone from the vehicle. The owner of the car was able to get his property back except for a Cash App Card. Hayes took off running going south and got into a red sedan then went toward Pryor Street," Johnson said.

Moments later, APD was notified of a car being rear-ended on Pryor Street near Boardwalk Main.

"When officers arrived the person driving the car that was hit told officers she was going west on Pryor when a car struck her from behind. She got out, and a man later identified as Hayes, attempted to steal her car. She was able to fight him off, and he ran south on Shaw Street. The victim in this case was injured and was later treated at the Athens Limestone Emergency Department," Johnson said.

Hayes then ran to Hobbs Street where he broke into McClary Tire. There, he took the keys to a Chevrolet Equinox, stole the car from their parking lot, and drove down Hwy. 31 South. Eventually, Hayes turned around traveling back north. He ran off the road causing the stolen vehicle to become stuck north of Garrett Road.

An Athens-Limestone ambulance was traveling north on US 31 around 1 a.m. and saw a vehicle off the road. They stopped to make sure no one was injured.

"The paramedic got out to check on Hayes and realized Hayes had gotten in the back of the ambulance. Thinking he was injured, she proceeded to enter the patient care compartment to render aid. Hayes managed to crawl through to the driver's compartment and started driving north on US 31," Johnson said.

Another EMT was not able to get back into the ambulance, and one of the medics radioed dispatch for help, according to Johnson.

"When Hayes reached Martin Line Road he ran the ambulance off the road toward Swan Creek. The second medic was still in the ambulance, and when it stopped from the impact she jumped out and ran. Hayes left the scene running back under the Hwy. 31 bridges," Johnson said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies — including Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Morgan County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit, Alabama State Troopers, SBI and ALEA aviation unit from Montgomery, Decatur Police Department, and officers from other agencies — responded to the area to join in the search for Hayes. Tanner Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) also responded. TVFD had a service truck on standby to assist with the traffic and the ambulance crew that was injured when the ambulance was stolen.

At 2:21 a.m. officers learned that the service truck from TVFD had been stolen from Hwy. 31 at Martin Line Road and was traveling south on Hwy. 31.

"Officers chased the fire truck. A short time later, the truck turned into a private drive. The driver, later identified as Hayes, ran the truck off the drive into some woods. Once the truck stopped, Hayes got out and started running again. A couple minutes later Hayes was taken into custody by law enforcement officers. He was transported to the Limestone County jail," Johnson said.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is working the crimes occurring in the county, and Athens Police Department is working the crimes occurring in the city limits.

APD has charged Hayes with theft of property 1st degree, robbery 3rd degree, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and burglary 3rd degree.

LCSO has charged Hayes with assault 2nd degree, reckless endangerment, kidnapping first degree, 2 counts theft of property first degree possession on marijuana first degree, and attempting to elude.

"More charges are possible as we continue to work with the sheriff's department on this investigation," Johnson said. "I would like to thank Sheriff Josh McLaughlin and his staff for their assistance in this case. The citizens of our community can be proud of how their law enforcement community works together for your safety. I would also like to thank the Decatur Police Department, Morgan County sheriff's department, ALEA and Tanner Volunteer Department for their assistance."

Suzanne Johnson, Director of Emergency Services at Athens Limestone Hospital shared her gratitude to the involved parties in a statement to the APD, "The Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff's Department, Decatur Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Department, Alabama State Troopers, and Tanner Volunteer Fire Department for their quick response to my EMS crew's distress call last night. This situation could have turned out much differently. We are very blessed that everyone is safe from this event."