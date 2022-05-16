GTA publisher Take-Two signals drop in demand from pandemic highs

NBA 2K22 and Grand Theft Auto 5 by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City
·2 min read

(Reuters) - "Grand Theft Auto" publisher Take-Two Interactive Software on Monday became the latest U.S. gaming company to forecast annual sales below estimates, as demand starts to plateau in a post-pandemic world.

The return of social life in a reopening economy and a thin lineup of big gaming titles herald tougher times for the video-gaming industry as sales cool from dizzying heights hit during lockdowns.

Rivals Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard also marked a weak quarter, while Roblox Corp forecast net losses for the "foreseeable future".

"As the return to normalcy continues to unfold, the impact to our business, operations and financial results will depend on numerous evolving factors that we are not able to predict," Take-Two said in a statement.

For the full year, Take-Two expects adjusted sales of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion, while analysts were expecting $3.96 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's forecast for first-quarter adjusted sales of $700 million to $750 million also came below estimates of $777.9 million.

However, the forecasts did not factor in its pending acquisition of "Farmville" maker Zynga or interest costs related to the deal, which is expected to close in May.

Quarterly net bookings - the products and services sold digitally or in stores - rose 8%, thanks to flagship titles like "NBA 2K22" and "GTA V" and the new "WWE 2K22", but the figure still missed estimates.

Take-Two's net income fell to $110.97 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $218.81 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.09 per share, beating estimates of $1.04 per share.

Shares of the company rose 2.5% in extended trading.

Earlier on Monday, Saudi's Public Investment Fund revealed in a filing that it more than doubled its stake in Take-Two during the quarter.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Take-Two misses revenue estimates, beats on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Take-Two Interactive's Q4 earnings report.

  • Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Take-Two (TTWO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.85% and 3.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • First Mover Asia: Metaverse ETFs Are Underperforming Gaming ETFs; Cryptos Return to the Red

    Public interest continues to grow about the metaverse, but not as much in metaverse ETFs. Does crypto belong in everything?

  • Yields slip, stocks struggle as economic fears grow

    U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday as downbeat Chinese and New York state data kindled recession fears, but the 10-year Treasury note's yield staying firmly under 3% spurred hopes the Federal Reserve will prudently hike interest rate hikes. Chinese retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as COVID-19 lockdowns severely disrupted supply chains while New York's factory output slumped in May for the third time this year amid a collapse in new orders and shipments. The Chinese data cast a long shadow over the world's second-largest economy while the steep drop in New York manufacturing could be an early signal of the impact of the Fed's plans to tighten monetary policy to tackle rapidly rising inflation.

  • COVID-19 Update: One million Americans have died from COVID-19 since start of pandemic

    COVID-19 UPDATE: The U.S. reached that grim milestone this week: Members of congress held a moment of silence Thursday for the one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, here at home, we're taking a look now at the latest covid-19 totals across Kern County. 23ABC's Kristin Vartan has the details

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing— here’s what you should expect to spend

    Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Tiger Global raised stakes in some tech names battered by year's rout -filing

    Investment firm Tiger Global, which has lost billions of dollars in this year's technology stock meltdown, increased its stakes during the first quarter in several companies that have been especially hard hit by the selloff, a regulatory filing shows. Tiger Global boosted its holding in consumer internet company Sea Limited by 18% to own 13.5 million shares on March 31, according to a filing made on Monday. Sea Limited's stock price has tumbled nearly 69% since January.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month

    Passive income is a wonderful thing: The money comes in while you do nothing but own the stock. In this case, that means shares of a stock that pays you in dividends. As a REIT, it's obliged to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Agree Realty does that monthly, which can make it even more agreeable to income investors.

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineThe largest cr

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals bet against Apple stock — and built stakes in Alphabet and Meta last quarter

    Burry's Scion Asset Management fund held bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.