GTA teacher released on bond

Feb. 8—PETOSKEY — A former Grand Traverse Academy teacher was released on bond after being arrested and charged with more than a dozen counts of felony criminal sexual conduct based on an alleged sexual relationship with a student from another school.

John Dirk VanPatten Jr., 51, from Kalkaska, was taken into custody last week by Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives after the Emmet County Prosecutor's Office authorized a warrant.

He was arrested during the school day at Grand Traverse Academy, according to previous reports. Grand Traverse Academy school officials later said that he had been fired.

According to 90th District Court records, he faces 14 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. VanPatten's lawyer entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf for all of the charges during his first court appearance last week.

Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin previously said the alleged misconduct occurred between 2017 and 2019 when VanPatten was teaching at Concord Academy, a charter school in Petoskey. Concord Academy officials did not respond to requests for comment.

During VanPatten's arraignment last Wednesday, Mike Schuitema, Emmet County's chief assistant prosecutor, told 90th District Court Judge Angela Lasher that VanPatten "has admitted to the police that he had sex with a 17-year-old student multiple times."

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the Emmet County Jail confirmed that VanPatten was released last Wednesday afternoon following his arraignment.

He was released after posting the $20,000 cash and/or surety bond that Lasher had ordered.

The judge also made specific stipulations that VanPatten not be in any direct or indirect contact with his former female student and not be around minors without another adult in the room.

Court records show VanPatten has no prior criminal history. His next scheduled court appearance is at 9 a.m. Feb. 21.