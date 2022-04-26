GTA V Next-Gen Quietly Gets A Bunch Of Welcome Boosts, Improvements

GTA 5 Online's stars confront the reality that they'll never be free of it.

Rockstar Games quietly patched Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, adding a handful of small but highly requested tweaks to the next-gen version of the nearly decade-old game. Players have also noticed new files added to the PC version of the game hinting that next-gen improvements will soon be available there as well.

An official list of patch notes was recently posted on Rockstar’s website, but players have also noticed some other changes:

Read more

Being able to turn off motion blur might not sound like the biggest deal in the world, but players have been asking for it since the PS5 and Series X/S versions revitalized the game last month. As you can see in YouTuber GTAmen’s video below, it makes car rides more crisp and detailed looking:

The big question still remains as to when the latest enhancements for GTA V will come to PC. While the new file locations suggest a big update is imminent, Rockstar hasn’t said anything officially. And in the meantime, some PC players are reporting that the latest patch may have interfered with certain mod compatibility.

GTA V is currently half-off on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but because the GTA Online part is currently free through June 14 on PlayStation, the next-gen package is technically $10 cheaper there. If you somehow still haven’t played it since its original 2013 release, now might be the time to catch up. Rockstar officially acknowledged it’s working on GTA 6 for the first time in February, but it doesn’t sound like it’s releasing anytime soon.