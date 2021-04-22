GTC Prosecutor's Office will get another attorney

Apr. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney will hire a new attorney and a part-time legal secretary position will be bumped up to full time.

The office has been asking for an additional attorney for a few years, but hiring one now is crucial to handle the influx of work that is anticipated as sheriff's deputies begin wearing body cameras in about a month, said Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.

The workload has already increased with Michigan State Police troopers and Traverse City Police officers wearing body cams, she said.

"It's becoming very obvious that that is becoming a full-time position," Moeggenberg said.

The body cams are expected to provide evidence that can be used at trial, though Moeggenberg said they likely will reduce the numbers of cases that go to trial. Her office will be responsible for reviewing camera footage for evidence and to fulfill Freedom of Information Act requests that come in to her office and through the sheriff's department, which the office has agreed it will handle.

Hiring a new attorney was approved by the county board on a vote of 4-3 at its regular meeting Wednesday, with board Chairman Rob Hentschel, Co-chair Ron Clous and Commissioner Brad Jewett voting "no."

The legal secretary position is currently unfilled; the measure to make it a full-time post was approved 6-1, with Hentschel voting against it.

Moeggenberg came before the board in 2019 and earlier this year to request an additional attorney for the office. Neither request was granted.

Moeggenberg said there were eight attorneys in the prosecutor's office when she was hired in 1998. Now there are seven. Since then both the number of cases and the complexity of cases has risen dramatically, she said.

"In order to keep up with that we have to have more people," Moeggenberg said.

Jewett said he would like to see data in the future to see if the cameras increase the workload, decrease it or have no effect. Until then, he wouldn't support the request, he said.

Story continues

Moeggenberg said despite the extra work, body-worn cameras are going to benefit her office, especially as they back up statements made by police.

"Unfortunately the day of a police officer testifying and that word being solid, or gold, is gone," Moeggenberg said. "Now they are, because of current events, they're automatically suspect. So having their statements backed up by the body-worn camera video is absolutely going to help my office."

Moeggenberg said having the body cams will not change how eyewitnesses to a crime are interviewed.

"Frankly, any well-prepared attorney is going to talk to the witnesses prior to putting them on the stand," she said. "I don't see the body-worn cameras changing that."

Hentschel wanted to know what services taxpayers could expect to get for the extra funding, if crimes such as bad checks are going to be handled again.

"I have a hard time voting for putting more money in something that isn't specifically solving a particular problem that people are perceiving," Hentschel said.

Moeggenberg said her office would keep the same level of services, as well as incorporate the extra workload that will come from having body cams.

"Right now, without the extra digital evidence from body-worn cameras, I'm at a point where basically we're going to have to start triaging cases," she said.

That means deciding which cases are strong enough to try, which cases her office has time to prepare for, and pleading some felonies that should be tried in court down to misdemeanors. There also may not be enough time to participate in programs such as Hope not Handcuffs or the county's Drug Free Coalition.

"That's not something I want to do at all," Moeggenberg said.