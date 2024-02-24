GTCC opens student-centered space

Feb. 23—HIGH POINT — When he started work as the dean over three of Guilford Technical Community College's campuses, one of the first things that struck David Pittman about the High Point campus was the lack of any central space that was oriented to students.

"It had some functionality, but it didn't have a warm feel of 'Come in and welcome,' " said Pittman, who recently was named the college's associate vice president for student retention and completion.

Creating that space was the first project he brought to GTCC's leadership, and on Thursday college officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of what they named the Student Success Center.

The portion of building H1 facing S. Main Street previously had a dean's office, registration for continuing education and campus police offices. After a renovation, it still has police offices but the rest of the building brings together services students might need from their first day, including admissions, academic advising, career services, financial aid, a campus store and resources for students with emergency needs.

GTCC President Tony Clarke that one of the most important things for a college to do is make students feel they belong.

"One of the ways you do that is you create spaces," he said. "Every student is precious, and you want to make sure every interaction is positive."

Mayor Cyril Jefferson took some classes at GTCC in between studying at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and N.C. A&T University, and he said the community college has always made its students feel heard.

"Of all the institutions I went to, the one that offered the best customer service ... happened right here at this institution," he said. "What GTCC has been ... is you continue to give that hope that breeds resiliency in students."

The area that student services previously occupied is now being renovated to provide new offices for the Middle College at GTCC-High Point administration.