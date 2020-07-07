GTFO It's Vegan Helps Small Vegan Businesses Reach Consumers Across the U.S.

In Just Over A Month Since Launch, GTFO Has Fulfilled Over 1000 Orders Containing Over 7000 Products

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched on May 15th 2020, in the middle of the Covid19 pandemic, GTFO It's Vegan launched to bring curated vegan groceries right to consumers' doorsteps. With more and more consumers seeking to find healthier food options, fueled by the introduction of plant-based meats and cheeses in restaurants and fast food establishments across the county, GTFO It's Vegan has quickly realized its mission of offering the largest selection of vegan products in any one place.

Started by husband and wife seasoned entrepreneur team and fellow vegans Marc and Tanya Pierce of Newport Beach, California, GTFO It's Vegan currently offers over 700 vegan products and is adding numerous products daily. From vegan meats, cheeses, dairy, bakery, snacks and pantry items, GTFO It's Vegan offers the widest selection of products in any one place to satisfy consumer demands for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert vegan alternatives.

Marc Pierce, CEO of GTFO It's Vegan states, "What most people may not realize is innovation in vegan foods is fueled by small businesses – entrepreneurs looking to create amazing vegan alternatives. While many consumers are familiar with mainstream brands such as Impossible, Beyond Meat, Gardein, Quorn, JUST, and Daiya, these products only represent a small fraction of the total vegan alternatives available around the world."

"We seek to find and offer the latest and greatest innovations in vegan foods from small businesses around the world and bring them right to your front-door," stated Tanya Pierce, Co-Founder of GTFO It's Vegan and head of product selection and curation states. "By helping entrepreneurs quickly reach a broader base of customers, we are grateful to help these companies grow during these difficult times plagued by Covid19."

One such company is Tricycle Pizza, a family owned and operated small batch manufacturer of handmade pizza. Danica Alvarado, Tricycle's founder states "GTFO has given us the ability to reach new consumers throughout the U.S that we could not reach otherwise. We have quite a bit of Tricycle Pizza fans throughout the country that discovered us while vacationing in the Monterey Bay Peninsula. Now we can bring our pizza directly to their door via GTFO It's Vegan. Our family is grateful for the opportunity we have from this innovative company."

Be Leaf, a southern California based company that offers a wide selection of vegan products from bacon, hot dogs, chicken, shrimp and eggs, is another popular vendor on the GTFO It's Vegan site. Mary Huang, head of Sales and Marketing at Be Leaf, states "We are very excited to partner with GTFO It's Vegan to provide our plant-based vegan products to a whole new group of customers. GTFO It's Vegan has helped us grow our sales, especially during this Covid19 crisis."

With these amazing innovations, GTFO It's Vegan's product selection has quickly proven to appeal to not only vegans, but a much broader market including vegetarians, pescatarians, those with diet restrictions such as gluten-free and dairy-free, and health conscious consumers seeking to eat and live better.

CEO Marc Pierce states, "This is only the beginning for us. While we started with direct to consumer serviced out of the West Coast, we soon will have fulfillment centers in the Midwest and East coast so we can affordably reach every consumer in the U.S. With our broad distribution, we'll be able to enter the food service and specialty food distribution market." Pierce uses the term "vegan food deserts" or places where vegan food innovations are not readily available in local grocery and specialty stores. "When our platform eliminates these 'vegan food deserts' and makes great tasting vegan food alternatives available to every consumer in the country, and ultimately the world, we will begin to realize our mission of becoming one of the most important companies to ensure the sustainability of our environment."

