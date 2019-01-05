How GTL Infrastructure Limited (NSE:GTLINFRA) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

If you’re interested in GTL Infrastructure Limited (NSE:GTLINFRA), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What GTLINFRA’s beta value tells investors

With a beta of 0.96, (which is quite close to 1) the share price of GTL Infrastructure has historically been about as voltile as the broader market. If the future looks like the past, we could therefore consider it likely that the stock price will experience share price volatility that is roughly similar to the overall market. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see GTL Infrastructure’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

Could GTLINFRA’s size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of ₹10b, GTL Infrastructure is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It doesn’t take much money to really move the share price of a company as small as this one. That makes it somewhat unusual that it has a beta value so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

Since GTL Infrastructure has a beta close to one, it will probably show a positive return when the market is moving up, based on history. If you’re trying to generate better returns than the market, it would be worth thinking about other metrics such as cashflows, dividends and revenue growth might be a more useful guide to the future. In order to fully understand whether GTLINFRA is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as GTL Infrastructure’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

