GTO Ram Air IV Convertibles Are Selling At Mecum Kissimmee

All rise for the Judge!

The Pontiac GTO Judge was one of the most iconic cars on the market in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Originally designed to get the youth of America interested in muscle cars over the increasingly popular pony cars, the Judge was a beast unlike anything previously imagined in the automotive industry. But, of course, most of that was due to the new body style and vast lineup of powerful V8 engines, which made a point of being better than nearly everything you could find in the Chevy, Ford, or Mopar collections. Which of these Judge convertibles would you choose?

Blue 1970 Pontiac Ram Air IV GTO Judge Convertible

One of just 7 ever made in the convertible form, this is a special car, like your other option in a different color. It is painted Atoll Blue with a white convertible top. It has blue bucket seats and center control on the inside. It is powered by a matching numbers 400/370 HP Ram Air IV V-8 engine, which is backed by a matching numbers Turbo 400 automatic transmission that feeds into a Safe T-Track rear differential. It comes with PHS documents. See it here.

Orange 1970 Pontiac Ram Air IV GTO Judge Convertible

This XP-code 400/370 HP Ram Air IV V-8 engine powered GTO is also one of the 7 like it, and it was a factory exhibition car, later invoiced to Milwaukee zone office. It is a Concours winner at Meadowbrook in 1998, Ault Park in 2000, Cranbrook in 2004 and the Milwaukee Masterpiece in 2009. Additionally, it claimed POCI Junior Gold in 1999, Senior Gold in 2000. See it here.

