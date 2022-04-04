GTS Head of NYSE Listings Murphy on Market Recovery at IPO Edge Going-Public Bootcamp

The recent market turmoil has put much of the IPO market in limbo. But when windows to the public market open, what’s required for successful execution? To answer this question and more, IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted the first 2022 IPO Edge Boot Camp featuring senior management from recently-listed Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) and SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES) along with investment bankers, attorneys and other leading market participants. The live event featured speakers from Nasdaq, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Stifel, ICR, GTS, and Morrow Sodali, running approximately 90 minutes and including a live Q&A session with the audience. Sentieo and Dealogic provided custom data for the event.

Patrick Murphy, Head of NYSE Market Making & Listing Services, GTS, explains how the Ukraine War, along with high interest rates and inflation, created a shaky market and resulted in a drop in public listings. However, that trend started to reverse course in the last few weeks, with bids once again coming into beaten-down shares.

