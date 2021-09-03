GTSO identifies man sought in relation to attack on R-E reporter

Sep. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office announced on social media that investigators have identified a man they previously said was a "person of interest" in a reported assault on a Record-Eagle reporter.

The name of the man was not released, though officials on Thursday thanked the public for tips supplied in the investigation.

"In regards to the previous FB post regarding the incident at the Garfield Twp Park. A person (of) interested has been identified," a post on GTSO's Facebook page stated.

Officials on Tuesday posted a still image of the man and another image of the vehicle they said he might have been driving and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg previously said she believed there were two main suspects in the investigation into a report of an assault on Education Reporter Brendan Quealy.

Quealy was covering an anti-mask, anti-vaccine event at the Silver Lake Recreation Area in Garfield Township last week when, shortly after the event began, he called 9-1-1 to report he had been pushed, shoved into a wooden fence and punched in the face after an event organizer pointed him out.

The photo of the man and the photo of the vehicle investigators posted on social media were captured from security video recorded by cameras inside the park and later obtained by law enforcement, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley previously said.

Social media posts indicate the gathering — which drew between 80 and 100 people — was organized by Citizens Liberating Michigan and also promoted online by a private Facebook group, TCAPS our kids our choice!

Quealy said he was informed of the gathering by a source and attended in an effort to report on potential in-person protests at Traverse City Area Public Schools buildings on Sept. 7, the first day of school.

TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale and Superintendent Jon VanWagoner confirmed hearing similar rumors.

Bensley previously said a police report would be sent to the prosecutor for review once the man was identified.