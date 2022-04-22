Guadalupe man arrested after 7-hour standoff with police on Calle Cesar Chavez

Apr. 21—A Guadalupe man surrendered to police Thursday morning following a seven-hour standoff at a residence where he threatened to shoot a propane tank, prompting evacuations to the surrounding neighborhood.

The incident began at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, when Guadalupe Police dispatchers received a report of a person making threats to harm himself in the 200 block of Calle Cesar Chavez, according to Chief Michael Cash. After responding to the residence, where they talked to family members, Cash said officers determined no crime had been committed.

Officers returned to the residence for a second time after another call for threats was made and again determined no crime had been committed. Cash added that officers noted that the two men and a female — a father, his adult daughter and 34-year-old son Angel Calderon — at the residence had been drinking and were arguing. The father and daughter were not identified, but Cash noted the location was one where officers had had prior encounters.

Officers returned for a third time at about 12:30 a.m. and as they approached, they heard gunshots from inside the residence and watched a door slowly close, according to Cash. Officers tried to make contact with the people inside and heard more gunshots, he added.

At that point, Cash said he called for mutual aid from the Santa Maria Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, and they responded to assist.

Personnel sealed off the area and the residence and again attempted to make contact with the three people inside. The father and daughter secluded themselves in a room and escaped out of a window, while officers surrounded the house and negotiated with Calderon, who was the last person inside the house.

"He was advising that he was going to come out shooting and said 'see if you guys can take me down'" Cash said, adding that officers recognized that Calderon may have intended for officers to shoot him. "That's not going to work."

Story continues

Cash said officers were able to breach the front door of the residence and tossed flash-bang grenades inside the house to find Calderon, who threatened to shoot a propane tank and cause an explosion. Cash added that he worked with the District Attorney's Office and a Superior Court judge to get a signed warrant to enter the home.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes and a shelter-in-place order was issued, while Santa Maria and Guadalupe police officers continued negotiating with Calderon.

At about 7:30 a.m., Calderon gave himself up and officers arrested him on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to Cash. During a search of the residence, officers allegedly located three firearms, including a 22-caliber rifle, a 38-caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun.

"Everyone did a good job at waiting him out," Cash said.