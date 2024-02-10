Guadalupe Rodriguez of Talipot Holding speaking at AU lecture

Guadalupe Rodriguez, the chief investment officer at Talipot Holding, will be the speaker at Ashland University’s 2024 Burton D. Morgan Lecture and Lunch on Monday, Feb. 26.

The program is free and open to AU students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as the Ashland community, with advanced registration. It will begin at noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) in the John C. Myers Convocation Center, 820 Claremont Ave.

Rodriguez will present “The Power of the Rising Generation.”

As the CIO of Talipot, an international investor in alternative assets across venture capital, real estate and private equity, Rodriguez brings expertise and leadership to the intersection of business, finance and strategic decision making. She is responsible for determining the investment strategies, deal sourcing, investment management and asset management of the family office in San Diego, Calif.

In addition to her duties at Talipot, which also has offices in Culiacán, Mexico and Mexico City, Rodriguez serves as a strategic adviser to governments, companies and high net worth individuals. She sits on various private and non-profit boards and is active in public policy circles.

Rodriguez’s career began in public service in Washington, D.C., where she established a regulatory compliance consulting firm. As a partner in the firm she co-founded, she worked with companies like Berkshire Hathaway and Bain Capital, honing her skills as a successful investor, developing strategies and establishing new benchmarks for the industry.

To register for the event by Wednesday, Feb. 14, by contacting Tom Sudow, director of the Burton D. Morgan Center at AU, at tsudow@ashland.edu or 216-396-4030.

