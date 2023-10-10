Guadalupe Villeda: Missing Chicago woman last seen in August

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Guadalupe Villeda was last seen on Aug. 31, 2023, around 10 a.m. in the 5200 block of S. Green St.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light colored shirt, police said.

Guadalupe Villeda | CPD

Villeda frequents the area of 47th St. throughout the city of Chicago, according to police.

She's described as a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 120 pounds. She has a tattoo of St. Jude on her upper right arm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police, or if you see her to call 9-1-1.