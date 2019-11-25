Is Guala Closures S.p.A. (BIT:GCL) Struggling With Its 3.5% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll look at Guala Closures S.p.A. (BIT:GCL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Guala Closures:

0.035 = €44m ÷ (€1.4b - €152m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Guala Closures has an ROCE of 3.5%.

Does Guala Closures Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Guala Closures's ROCE is meaningfully below the Packaging industry average of 10%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Guala Closures stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Guala Closures's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:GCL Past Revenue and Net Income, November 25th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Guala Closures's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Guala Closures has total liabilities of €152m and total assets of €1.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

The Bottom Line On Guala Closures's ROCE

Guala Closures has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.