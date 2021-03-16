Guam delivered on its promise to gift Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies after she falsely said the territory is a foreign country

Sarah Al-Arshani
2 min read
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill on February 5, 2021. Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

  • Guan representatives delivered on a promise to gift Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies.

  • They promised to give her cookies after she seemed to not know Guam was a US territory last month.

  • Guam's governor also offered to send her educational resources about the US territory.

Guam Rep. Michael San Nicolas and members of the Guam National Guard delivered on a promise to gift Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies after she claimed the territory was a foreign country on Monday.

During the Conservative Political Action Conference, Greene seemed to not know where Guam was or that it was a US territory.

"I'm a regular person. And I wanted to take my regular-person, normal, everyday American values, which is, we love our country. We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever," she said in late February.

Last week, Nicholas promised to gift her cookies, and the office of Guam's governor, Lourdes Aflague Leon Guerrero, offered books on the history of the territory.

"Congresswoman Greene is a new member, and we will be paying a visit to her and delivering delicious Chamorro Chip Cookies as part of our ongoing outreach to new members to introduce them to our wonderful island of Guam," Nicholas told The Guam Daily Post.

On Monday, Nicholas delivered on that promise but the Congresswoman was not at her office when they visited, according to a video uploaded by The Hill.

They were met by an aide who thanked them.

"Thank you guys so much for all that you do. We really appreciate it. Thank you guys for keeping us safe," the aide said.

